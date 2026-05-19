Shock seven-figure sum Tyson and Paris Fury gave daughter Venezuela as a wedding present ‘revealed’: ‘They were over the moon!’

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury reportedly gave their daughter, Venezuela, a huge seven-figure sum as a gift following her wedding over the weekend.

The couple’s 16-year-old daughter tied the knot with Noah Price, 18, in a ceremony on the Isle of Man on Saturday (May 16).

Venezuela and Noah are now husband and wife (Credit: Splash News)

Venezuela Fury’s wedding

Saturday saw Venezuela marry her now-husband, Noah, in a ceremony at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist.

Venezuela wore a self-designed, white wedding dress with a 50ft length fishtail. She completed the look with a traditional veil, big sunglasses, and white Crocs under her dress.

Around 120 guests attended, including Molly-Mae Hague. Venezuela had 18 bridesmaids, including Molly-Mae’s daughter, Bambi.

The evening do was hosted at the Comis Hotel on the Isle of Man, with Peter Andre performing.

Tyson and Paris gave their daughter a huge wedding gift (Credit: Still Watching Netflix / YouTube)

Tyson and Paris Fury’s seven-figure sum for Venezuela

Now, according to The Sun, Tyson and Paris forked out big time for Venezuela and Noah following their nuptials.

According to the publication, the boxer and his wife gave Venezuela and Noah £5 million as a wedding gift. Tyson also got them a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift. He also reportedly paid for the couple’s honeymoon, believed to be in the Caribbean, which is reported to have cost £30,000.

“Tyson and Paris gave Venezuela and Noah a wedding gift of £5 million to kick-start their life. Obviously, they were over the moon,” a source claimed.

Venezuela and Noah are off on their honeymoon (Credit: Splash News)

Noah and Venezuela ‘over the moon’ at £5 million wedding gift

The source continued, claiming: “Some family members thought it was a lot of money for a young couple so there were some mixed feelings — but it’s up to Tyson and Paris. Tyson also paid for the honeymoon and got them a traditional gypsy wagon as a sentimental gift. Tyson’s got one in his front yard.

“The wedding was magical and they spent £40,000 on Venezuela’s dress alone. Venezuela and Paris made sure every detail was taken care of. There were 10,000 blue hydrangeas and the cake was huge. That’s the gypsy way — go big!”

ED! has contacted Tyson and Paris’ representatives for comment.

Read more: ‘Drunken’ brawl that sparked ‘chaos’ at Venezuela Fury’s wedding reception revealed as reason behind guest’s arrest emerges

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