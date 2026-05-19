Concerns for ‘overwhelmed’ Katie Price as she admits ‘this week has been a lot’ amid Lee Andrews drama

Katie Price has left fans concerned after admitting she’s had a tough week amid drama surrounding her husband Lee Andrews.

In January, Katie announced she had married for the fourth time to businessman Lee. Last week, the pair was expected to make their first televised interview together on Good Morning Britain.

However, Katie claimed that Lee was not available for the interview because of “last-minute” duties for his business. However, she did clarify that he was “at the airport now” and “on his way”.

Since the interview, Lee has remained in the headlines and is allegedly missing. On Sunday (May 17), in a video posted on her YouTube channel, Katie revealed that she’s worried that Lee has been “kidnapped”.

However, today (May 19), the Foreign Office shared a statement on Lee. It confirmed that it is “supporting the family of a British man”.

The Sun, on the other hand, claims Lee is not missing and is reportedly hiding out at a “run-down villa” speaking with a few trusted friends via a burner phone.

Katie Price has remained in the headlines surrounding her husband Lee Andrews (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price issues update amid Lee Andrews drama

Last night (May 18), Katie took to her Instagram page to issue a health update while promoting Supreme CBD products.

In a video clip, the mum-of-five said: “Wow, what a week am I having?”

She continued: “I just had a bath. I really need to relax. I have had the most anxious anxiety and feeling very overwhelmed this week.”

Katie admitted she has been “relying” on her CBD products this week, explaining she “needs to sleep”, adding: “My brain is going a million miles an hour.”

She insisted that anyone feeling anxious or overwhelmed should invest in the products to help.

In her caption, Katie also wrote: “This week has been a lot and I just wanted to come on here and say it’s times like these when I need something that is going to help with my anxiety.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

‘So sorry you’ve had to deal with this’

As the former glamour model remains in the headlines, her followers have expressed their concerns after she opened up about her tough week.

“Wishing you well Katie,” one user wrote.

“Hope you are okay, love you @katieprice. You are a strong woman and can get through anything life throws at you,” another person shared.

“So sorry you’ve had to deal with this Katie,” a third remarked, adding a red heart emoji.

“We love u @katieprice,” a fourth said.

Read more: Katie Price ‘goes back on her word’ to terminally ill mum Amy as she continues to use vapes

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