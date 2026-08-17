Emmerdale star Casey Al-Shaqsy teases multiple secrets as she reveals why Serena broke into Home Farm

Emmerdale star Casey Al-Shaqsy has teased what’s ahead for Serena Sugden, revealing that her character is hiding “loads” of secrets.

Serena only recently arrived in the village, but it didn’t take long for Emmerdale fans to become suspicious that there was more to her than first met the eye. We soon discovered that she had previously worked as a police officer and had a past relationship with John Sugden.

Now, Serena has become involved in helping Charity and Sarah cover up Dr Todd’s murder, leaving fans desperate to know whether they can really trust her.

But speaking to Emmerdale Insider at a recent press event, Casey opened up about Serena’s mysterious past and teased that there is plenty more to come.

Ross discovered Serena was the one who broke in (Credit: ITV)

Serena has been keeping a lot of secrets in Emmerdale

When Casey was asked when fans might finally discover more about Serena’s secrets, she exclaimed: “Which secret do you mean? She has loads!”

One of the biggest questions surrounding Serena is why she broke into Home Farm. And according to Casey, she didn’t do it simply for herself.

Instead, Serena was trying to help someone close to her.

Casey explained: “Her breaking into Home farm is something that’s important to someone close to her. So, that’s why she is doing it. She’s saying to someone ‘Right, I will do this for you’.

“She also believes – maybe naively – that they would do the same thing for her. She would bend the Earth for someone she cares about. So, that would be why.”

Naturally, the big question is who Serena is so determined to help.

Well, Emmerdale fans don’t have to wait much longer for that answer, as the person she has been secretly texting has now been revealed.

Serena’s secret needs to come out soon (Credit: ITV)

How does Serena know DS Ramsden?

In a shock twist, Serena’s mysterious contact has been revealed to be DS Ramsden, with Casey describing the pair as “best friends”.

It turns out Thea asked Serena to do her a huge favour after discovering she was heading to Emmerdale to meet her family. She has her own reasons for wanting information about the Tates.

Casey explained: “So whilst all the drama is happening, she is doing her own Serena things and looking out for somebody else, trying to get all this information for her.”

However, there was one thing Serena didn’t know. Thea is actually the person investigating Dr Todd’s murder, which made her arrival in the village particularly complicated.

Casey continued: “When she shows up, it’s kind of like she’s ruining everything by being here. It wasn’t Serena’s choice to keep it a secret – it was hers. She’s saying that people can’t know who each other are. So Serena is trying her best to keep a secret that her friend wanted her to.”

With Serena now caught up in another secret involving DS Ramsden and the Tates, it looks like Emmerdale fans can expect plenty more drama before the truth finally comes out.

Read more: Emmerdale fans more convinced than ever Mack and Charity are about to split following ‘clues’