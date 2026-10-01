Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Graham. The episode has not aired on TV yet, but it is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

It was hinted in yesterday’s Emmerdale that Graham would be leaving, and today’s episode delivers the shock exit.

And Graham isn’t the only one heading out of the village.

Kim is thrilled when Joe comes home with his baby (Credit: ITV)

Joe breaks Kim’s heart

Today’s episode sees Joe come back to Home Farm with baby Tate in his arms.

Kim is thrilled, thinking that he has changed his mind about having his son adopted. However, her joy soon turns to heartache when he admits he’s only brought the baby home so she can say goodbye.

Things get worse for Kim when Joe tells her that the baby is going to his new family today. With time running out to change Joe’s mind, Kim realises that he isn’t going to budge.

To make matters worse, Graham tells Kim that he is also leaving the village. She is devastated, having gone to a house full of family only weeks ago, to facing a home with just her and Joe.

Joe sends Graham and baby Tate away today (Credit: ITV)

Graham leaves Emmerdale

Kim begs Graham to stay, even if it is only for her. But he tells her about his ultimatum the previous day. Kim is shocked to learn that Joe would still go ahead with the adoption if it meant Graham leaving too.

As Graham takes the baby from a heartbroken Kim’s arms, he tells her Joe needs her more than ever now. He asks her to look after Joe for him, and also begs her to look after herself, too.

Kim is devastated as Graham leaves with baby Tate, leaving her all alone in the house.

Knowing she needs to support Joe, she goes to find him, and they call a truce. But she can’t help but comment that he will regret letting his son and Graham go.

Thea is hurt by Kim’s words today (Credit: ITV)

Kim’s words shock Thea

Needing support, Kim asks Lydia to go for a drink. While there, they talk about the adoption and with Kim resigned to the fact that she will never change Joe’s mind, she comes across as cold and indifferent.

While we know that she is devastated, Kim keeps her guard up, leaving Lydia shocked. But what she doesn’t realise is that Thea has overheard everything.

Shocked by Kim’s apparent disinterest in the adoption, Thea changes her mind about telling Kim who she really is, and goes back to hating her secret mum.

Has Kim just unwittingly ruined any chance of having a relationship with her long-lost daughter?

Emmerdale fans are sad to see Graham go

While this might not be the first time Graham has left the village, fans are upset to see him leave…

“Don’t go, Graham, we love having you back,” said one fan.

Someone else agreed: “I wish Graham could stay and Joe could leave!”

While a third fan added: “Don’t go, Graham. You can marry Kim and bring the baby up!”

Read more: Emma Atkins has revealed exactly how Mack will leave Emmerdale as Lawrence Robb begins his Strictly stint