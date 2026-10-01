Kelly Clarkson has ruled out dating while her children cope with their father’s death.

The singer explained her decision on Wednesday’s Las Culturistas podcast, saying romance could unsettle their lives. Kelly said a new partner “would rock their boat a little bit”.

The choice follows her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, which was settled in 2022. Her ex-husband died in August 2025.

Brandon died last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelly Clarkson says single life feels right

Kelly said life now feels manageable, rather than draining at every turn.

She told the podcast: “It just got to where I am not exhausted at every point of it.”

Any relationship would require time, she explained. She does not want to give that up.

Her children instead have her attention, with ordinary family routines becoming an important part of daily life.

“It’s been really good and we’re having fun,” she said. “We’re cooking, we’re playing games.”

She also described being present for school pick-ups and drop-offs.

The focus is stability, not a search for romance. Kelly said she loves her life and does not currently have space for a partner.

Her comments presented single life as an active choice for this period.

Brandon Blackstock’s death changed family priorities

Kelly and Brandon married in 2013, before their divorce was settled in 2022. The former couple shared two children.

Brandon was 48 and had battled cancer.

In September, a source told Page Six that Kelly had concentrated on keeping the children loved, supported and stable.

The source said she had also given them room to grieve in their own ways. Kelly’s podcast appearance now gives her own account of those family priorities.

Kelly left her daytime TV show in August (Credit: YouTube)

Kelly Clarkson’s show exit put her children first

That focus also shaped her departure from The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In February, Kelly said leaving the daytime programme would create more time for her children. She called the decision necessary and right for the family’s next chapter.

The final episode aired on 31 August, ending her seven-year run. During the finale, the presenter described the goodbye as bittersweet.

She explained that her children had helped inspire the show’s stable schedule. They were also central to her decision to leave.

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