Perez Hilton has reconnected with his three children while continuing residential mental health treatment, his family has said.

His family shared the update in a statement posted on his website on September 29.

Contact began through video calls before several short, supervised visits took place at the treatment facility.

“Seeing his children in person has meant an enormous amount to Perez,” his family said.

They described the time together as emotional, meaningful and healing for everyone. TMZ earlier reported, citing court documents, that Perez’s contact with his children required supervision and psychiatric clearance.

The latest statement confirms those supervised meetings have now taken place.

Content warning: This article discusses self-harm and a mental health crisis.

Perez Hilton pictured in 2025 (Credit: DeeCee Carter/MediaPunch/INSTARimages)

Communication between Perez Hilton and his children remains limited

Communication with Perez remains “limited” as he focuses on care, according to the statement. His relatives are not able to speak with him daily.

They said the restriction was difficult, but his treatment needs currently take priority. Perez is working with his care team to understand what led to the crisis.

His treatment also involves recognising “warning signs” and developing better ways to cope. His family has not been given a date for his departure or return home.

They are following guidance from the doctors, psychiatrists and therapists involved in his treatment. “Nobody wants to rush anything,” the statement said.

The family expressed gratitude for his progress and the renewed time with his children.

Perez Hilton moved into residential mental health care

Perez spent several weeks in hospital after the August 4 crisis at his Miami home. The incident involved self-harm during a TikTok livestream and prompted an emergency response.

His family said he suffered significant blood loss and multiple broken bones, requiring surgery and continued inpatient care. He later transferred to a residential programme focused on his mental health and recovery.

His mother, Teresita Lavandeira, secured temporary custody and now cares for his three children full-time. His relatives have prioritised the children’s stability and normal routines while he remains away.

Perez Hilton is reconnecting with his children (Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images)

Fundraiser supports Perez Hilton’s children and mother

His long-time friend Tom D’Angora organised a fundraiser supporting Perez Hilton’s family while he remains in treatment.

The appeal is intended to cover unexpected expenses arising from his mother’s full-time care. Tom said every donation would benefit Perez’s mother and children rather than Perez personally.

Read more: Heartbreaking claim made over Perez Hilton’s memory after livestream incident as he ‘believes it’s 2016’

Perez’s mother has put parts of her life on hold to maintain the children’s routines, Tom said. The appeal says support will help preserve the children’s schooling, normal activities and everyday consistency.

The family thanked donors, alongside those who sent messages and well wishes. For now, the focus remains on care, family contact and stability for the children.

Mental health support

Anyone facing self-harm or mental health problems can seek support.

UK readers can call Samaritans on 116 123. They can also call Mind on 0300 123 3393 or CALM on 0800 585 858.

In the US, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on 988.

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