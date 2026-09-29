Bruce Willis has appeared in a tender new family photo with his newlywed daughter, Tallulah Willis.

Tallulah, 32, shared the close-up image around one month after marrying Justin Acee. It shows her kissing her 71-year-old father’s forehead during a quiet moment together.

She kept the caption simple, writing: “So cute.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tallulah willis (@buuski)

‘Priceless picture’

Fans quickly filled the comments with affectionate messages and support for Bruce. Several described the father-daughter moment as sweet and beautiful.

“We miss seeing Bruce. He’s brought us so much entertainment over the years! Love you buddy!!!” one user wrote.

“What a touching photo. Thanks for sharing your family’s journey. He’s so clearly well loved!” another person shared.

“Such beautiful energy between the two of you. Peace,” a third remarked.

“You are so precious.. priceless picture,” a fourth said.

“Miss our Bruce but so good to still see him! He looks great, still a stud!” a fifth added.

Bruce Willis photo follows Tallulah’s wedding

Bruce was also pictured with Tallulah during her wedding celebrations last month. A black-and-white image published by Vogue showed the father and daughter sharing an embrace.

Tallulah and Justin held their outdoor ceremony in the backyard of her family home in Hailey, Idaho. The setting carried deep personal meaning for the bride, who said she had learnt to run free there.

Justin had also spent considerable time at the property before their wedding. Tallulah said this helped him feel closely connected to the family home.

Afterwards, she told Vogue: “The wedding was more than my wildest dreams.”

She also expressed gratitude and delight as the couple began their next chapter. Her bridal look featured a custom strapless Balenciaga gown designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The wedding portrait and latest photograph offer rare public glimpses of Bruce during a major family milestone.

Bruce retired from acting in 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

Bruce Willis’ family shared his diagnosis in 2023

Bruce’s family first announced his retirement from acting in March 2022. They revealed he had been diagnosed with aphasia, which affects communication.

In February 2023, the family said his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, often shortened to FTD.

The condition can affect language, behaviour and personality. The Alzheimer’s Society says treatment centres on easing symptoms and helping people live well.

Bruce is widely known for films including Die Hard and Pulp Fiction. Tallulah is one of his three daughters from his marriage to Demi Moore, alongside Rumer and Scout.

He also shares two daughters with his wife, Emma Heming. Bruce and Emma have been married for 17 years.

Read more: Millie Bobby Brown, 22, shares rare new photos with her children as she celebrates two-year wedding anniversary with husband

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