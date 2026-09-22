Millie Bobby Brown has shared a new photo with both children while marking her second wedding anniversary with Jake Bongiovi.

The 22-year-old recently revealed the new arrival is a baby boy. PEOPLE confirmed he joined the family through adoption.

Millie announced his arrival on Instagram with the words: “hi little guy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates two years with Jake Bongiovi

Millie shared the anniversary tribute on Instagram alongside a photograph taken in sweeping grounds.

She wrote: “two years married. oh, how you have changed my life, j. i love love love you! here’s to always marching to the beat of our own drum.”

The picture showed Millie and Jake walking through the grounds with their children.

The couple have taken a carefully private approach to parenthood. Millie and Jake adopted their daughter in August 2025.

They have not shared her name or shown her face publicly. The couple also requested peace and privacy when announcing her arrival.

Millie and Jake share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Millie discusses her adoption journey

During a June appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, Millie discussed her path towards motherhood. She said: “[I] always, always wanted to adopt.”

She explained that adoption featured in her childhood play, including the stories she created for her dolls.

Her later social work courses also shaped how she viewed adoption and birth motherhood.

Millie said she and Jake took considerable time to consider how their adoption journey could unfold. She described adoption as meaningful and important.

Adoption does not rule out pregnancy in future. Millie has said she hopes to carry a biological child one day.

She has also spoken openly about wanting a big family.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship

They began dating in 2021 before announcing their engagement in April 2023. The pair married in 2024, then became parents the following year.

In March 2025, Millie told the Smartless podcast that becoming a mother mattered deeply to her.

She said that wish existed before her relationship with Jake. She noted that her mother had her first child at 21, while her father was 19.

Millie also credited her mother and grandmother as major influences on that ambition.

At the time, she was balancing family plans with establishing herself as an actor and producer. She also recalled Jake wanting them to marry before starting a family.

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