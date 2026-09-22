Emmerdale star Emma Atkins reveals Mack’s ‘last-minute’ soap exit as Lawrence Robb’s Strictly stint begins

Emmerdale fans have been eagerly watching Mack actor Lawrence Robb take on Strictly Come Dancing, but his appearance on the BBC show has left viewers with one big question: how will Mack leave the village?

Things have been far from straightforward for Mack and Charity recently. He discovered that she had cheated on him with Ross, before she also revealed that Dr Todd had raped her shortly before she was arrested for murder.

Despite everything that has happened, Mack has remained determined to help get his wife out of prison. But with his temporary exit now confirmed, fans are wondering what comes next for the couple.

Emma already ‘misses’ Lawrence on set (Credit: ITV)

Emma Atkins reveals Mack exit storyline

Speaking to The Sun at the Inside Soap Awards, Charity actress Emma Atkins revealed exactly how Mack’s exit was written into the soap.

It turns out there was very little time between Lawrence finding out he had been cast on Strictly and starting rehearsals, meaning Emmerdale’s writers had to move quickly.

Emma explained: “We were filming a scene where we had to get him out so he could go and do it as he’d just got the phone call. And they wrote him out very quickly.”

As for what eventually takes Mack away from the village, it seems a job opportunity is behind his departure. And Lawrence couldn’t resist adding a little Strictly reference of his own.

Emma said: “He has this moment where he tells Charity he is going to work in Germany, and at the end of the scene I say ‘go on then, you may as well go’ and he does this little flick, like a shimmy, and I was like ‘the audience are going to know’, it was very very well done.”

Emma admitted that leaving wasn’t Lawrence’s “choice”, but he now needs to put all of his focus into learning new dance routines, meaning Mack will be missing from Emmerdale for a while.

However, after spending so many years working alongside Lawrence, Emma admitted that she “misses him”, describing him as part of her “furniture” on set.

Lawrence is swapping the Dales for the dance floor (Credit: BBC)

Lawrence Robb is competing on Strictly 2026

Of course, the reason Mack has been written out of Emmerdale is because Lawrence is currently taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The Mack actor was announced as part of this year’s line-up last month, joining a long list of Emmerdale stars who have taken to the Strictly dance floor over the years.

Last Saturday’s launch show revealed that Lawrence has been partnered with professional dancer Jowita Przystal, who previously won the show in 2022.

Although Lawrence has yet to perform a full routine, the glimpses shown during week one have already given fans plenty of reason to be excited about his chances.

His Emmerdale co-stars also appear to be firmly behind him, with several taking to social media to wish him luck.

Danny Miller wrote: “Can’t wait for one of my best pals to take on the dance floor. Whilst I’m gutted we won’t have our lodger and ‘manny’, or anyone to do gymnastics drop-offs, cool the tea or read bedtime books until 2027, we do wish you all the best. We will be supporting you every week. We all love you!”

Beth Cordingly also commented under Lawrence’s most recent post: “You were wonderful. So natural and relaxed. We are all really proud of you.”

Read more: Ruby’s fate revealed in Emmerdale’s shocking ITVX release as fans declare Joe Tate has ‘gone too far!’