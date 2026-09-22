EastEnders spoilers for next week: Denise wants to admit defeat, Nicola fights for survival and Suki is rocked by Ash’s bombshell

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Denise questioning whether she’s got the strength to carry on with her grueling cancer treatment.

Elsewhere, Nicola’s financial crisis deepens, leading Ned to throw her a lifeline. But why is she reluctant to accept his support?

And, Ash drags Nugget into her war with Suki as she drops a bombshell on her meddling mum.

Here are nine EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Denise makes a heartbreaking decision in EastEnders spoilers

Denise has had enough (Credit: BBC)

1. Denise wants to quit her treatment

Cancer-stricken Denise tries to distract herself by playing matchmaker between Amy and Denzel. But the grueling treatment is starting to take its toll. Phil urges Denise to tell Jack how she’s feeling. But instead, Denise starts questioning if it’s time to stop medical intervention.

Amy is shocked by what Craig wants (Credit: BBC)

2. Craig makes an indecent proposal

Amy agrees to pay Craig a visit at his place and is shocked when he suggests they sleep together. Later, Kim tries to get the goss on Amy’s mystery man but their conversation is cut short when Denise suddenly faints. Amy gets angry when she feels Denise is shutting her out, but Ash is on hand to offer reassurance.

Craig tells Amy he’s leaving Walford (Credit: BBC)

3. Jack pushes Amy closer to Craig

Craig is devastated when he’s kicked out of the force for gross misconduct. Jack informs Callum of the news, while Craig plays the victim with Amy and announces he’s leaving Walford. Amy fears things are moving too fast, but Jack unknowingly pushes her closer to Craig. Will she end up in his bed?

Nicola faces financial ruin in EastEnders spoilers

Gemma tries to offer Nicola her support (Credit: BBC)

4. Nicola is hit with more bad news

The Hawkins’ financial woes continue when Nicola learns Harry’s Barn could close unless she comes up with £25,000 by Friday. Gemma offers the venue for Nugget’s birthday party, but the event is interrupted by the arrival of bailiffs.

Ned gets the goods from his former business partner (Credit: BBC)

5. Ned gets what he wants

With a huge debt still to pay, the Hawkins decide to launch a fundraiser. Meanwhile, Harry accompanies Ned to see his old business partner. The meeting goes in Ned’s favour as he uses pressure to get what he wants.

Ned makes Nicola an offer (Credit: BBC)

6. Ned offers Nicola a lifeline

Despite Nicola and Ryder’s best efforts, the fundraiser still doesn’t raise enough. Nicola is about to give up hope when Harry and Ned return to say they’ve got the money. But once alone with Ned, Nicola is reluctant to accept his help. Nicola orders Harry to keep Ned’s offer secret as she tries to figure out what to do. But why is she so wary of her brother-in-law?

Suki pries into Ash’s private life EastEnders spoilers

Ash is not happy when Suki interferes in her life (Credit: BBC)

7. Suki makes a discovery about Ash

Suki suspects something is bothering Ash and goes behind her back by contacting Gigi. Afterwards, Suki admits what she did to Eve, who warns her not to interfere. But it’s not long before Ash realises her mum has been snooping into her love life.

Ash has news for Suki (Credit: BBC)

8. Nugget is caught up in Ash and Suki’s war

Vinny and Peny urge Ash to make up with Suki, but she refuses. Tensions between mum and daughter continue after Suki refuses Ash’s request to work at the surgery. Ash then persuades Nugget to hire her, much to Suki’s horror. But their quarrel is cut short when Denise’s health takes another turn for the worse.

Lily and Jean clash in EastEnders spoilers

Lily falls out with Jean over her uni plans (Credit: BBC)

9. Lily turns to Harvey for help

Lily clashes with Jean over going to university. The teen turns to Harvey for advice and asks if he’ll support her at a college interview. Jean is livid to learn her ex has been encouraging Lily’s plans, but eventually backs down and calls a truce.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns