Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Sadie searches for Jimmy’s hidden fortune and Kim’s world comes crashing down as Graham leaves the village with baby Tate

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Sadie and Robert embark on a risky mission to discover the whereabouts of Jimmy’s missing money. Will their search prove to be successful?

Elsewhere, there’s double devastation for Kim when Graham makes a dramatic exit from the Dales, taking Joe and Dawn’s baby son with him.

And, as Thea considers revealing her true identity to Kim, Sarah starts to suspect foul play.

Here are 10 Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Sadie and Robert are on a mission in Emmerdale spoilers

Sadie searches the Depot for Jimmy’s cash (Credit: ITV)

1. Sadie wants Jimmy’s money

The week begins with Sadie and Robert’s search for Jimmy’s missing money. Convinced the dosh must be stashed away at the Depot, Sadie is determined to lay her hands on it. Robert wonders if they should just cut their losses, but Sadie refuses to give up. But will the financial reward be worth it?

Lewis ends his relationship with Vinny (Credit: ITV)

2. Vinny is resigned to his fate

Laurel and Bob try their best to support Nicola as she reels over Jimmy’s double life and her anger towards Vinny. Meanwhile, Vinny is devastated after being dumped by Lewis. He turns to Aaron for advice about life in prison and reveals his plan. Afterwards, Vinny breaks down as he returns Jimmy’s possessions to Nicola. But will Nicola she show him any mercy?

Graham makes a dramatic departure in Emmerdale spoilers

Graham threatens to leave Joe’s life (Credit: ITV)

3. Graham issues Joe an ultimatum

Kim gets a nasty shock when she learns Joe is intending to put baby Tate up for adoption. Graham is appalled by the plan and threatens to walk out of Joe’s life forever if he goes ahead. Soon, Joe and Graham arrive at Home Farm with the tot. But Kim’s happiness turns to horror when she realises the adoption is still going ahead, and Graham is also leaving.

Kim loses Graham and baby Tate (Credit: ITV)

4. Graham leaves the village with baby Tate

Kim is left broken-hearted as Graham walks away from the village, taking baby Tate with him. Home Farm feels empty in the wake of Graham’s departure and Billy is raging over Joe’s decision to give up Dawn’s son. Once alone, Joe hits the whisky as Kim is triggered by memories of placing her own daughter up for adoption.

Gabby’s health takes a turn in Emmerdale spoilers

Robert witnesses Laurel and Gabby’s fallout (Credit: ITV)

5. Robert’s plan is coming together

Manpreet prescribes Gabby a course of antibiotics are suspecting her cough could be bacterial bronchitis. But Gabby’s fixation on only eating organic produce makes her wary about taking the meds. After clashing with Laurel over the healthy eating menu at The Hide, Gabby is horrified when her stepmum walks out of the business. Robert looks on, secretly delighted that their business plan is failing.

Gabby refuses to accept she has an eating problem (Credit: ITV)

6. Gabby recieves a diagnosis from Manpreet

Gabby starts to fear something is seriously wrong when she coughs up blood. Manpreet also realises there’s more to the problem when she hears Gabby’s wild theories about pharmaceutical companies. Concerned, she summons Gabby to the surgery and explains she may have an eating disorder called Orthorexia. But will Gabby be able to admit she has a problem?

Thea considers telling Kim the truth in Emmerdale spoilers

Thea’s opinion of Kim starts to change (Credit: ITV)

7. Thea warms towards Kim

Thea is left wondering if she’s been too harsh on Kim after the pair have a heart-to-heart at Will’s grave. She confides in Serena, admitting that perhaps she’s got her mum all wrong. Serena suggests it could be time for Thea to tell Kim who she really is.

Thea misreads Kim’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

8. Thea renews her revenge plan

Thea has a change of heart over revealing the truth when she overhears Kim discussing baby Tate. Believing Kim is being callous, Thea takes back any sympathy she may have felt. She renews her determination to get revenge on the woman who gave her up as a baby. But what exactly does she have in store?

Sarah makes a discovery in Emmerdale spoilers

Sarah is suspicious of Serena and Thea (Credit: ITV)

9. Sarah spies an opportunity to save Charity

Charity’s trial is fast approaching and Sarah is consumed with guilt. She can’t bear the thought of her gran going to prison for a crime she didn’t commit. Later on, Sarah witnesses a furtive chat between Serena and Thea in the copper’s car. But will she decide to investigate further?



Mack is annoyed when Sarah almost tells Moses the truth (Credit: ITV)

10. Moses wants answers

Sarah is put in an awkward position when Moses asks if Leyla is his sister. Not knowing what to say to the curious lad, Sarah tells Moses they will chat later. However when Mack gets wind of this he’s not best pleased.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2026? A complete guide to departures, returns and new arrivals in the Dales