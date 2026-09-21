Brooklyn Beckham ‘getting business advice’ from father-in-law amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly receiving business guidance from billionaire father-in-law Nelson Peltz.

The Sun claims Nelson is privately coaching the 27-year-old as he develops plans beyond his famous family’s brand.

The reported strategy centres on accessible products, following Brooklyn’s move into food with his Cloud23 hot sauce.

It comes while Brooklyn remains estranged from parents David and Victoria Beckham, after publicly airing his grievances in January.

Nelson Peltz poses alongside Elon Musk and Nicola Peltz Beckham (Credit: Shutterstock)

Brooklyn Beckham ‘is getting mentorship from Nelson Peltz’

A source told The Sun that Nelson sees everyday goods as Brooklyn’s strongest commercial opportunity.

It’s claimed the idea would use Brooklyn’s profile to sell affordable consumables at scale, adding new products gradually.

That approach could build recognition before any future expansion into restaurants, according to reports.

No restaurant launch or timetable has been announced.

Brooklyn launched Cloud23 in 2024, naming the hot sauce brand after his father’s football shirt number.

A source told the publication: “Brooklyn has been getting advice from Nicola’s dad, as he’s the one who suggested that Brooklyn’s best prospects probably lie in doing everyday products.

“Brooklyn has been listening with open ears. In the past his mum and dad would have advised him but obviously he can no longer turn to them.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham got married in 2022 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Brooklyn Beckham seeks a separate career path

The business report lands during a painful public split within the Beckham family.

Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz in 2022.

In January, he claimed on Instagram that his family had tried to separate him from his wife. He also said he had cut contact while searching for peace.

The Sun’s source claimed Brooklyn previously relied on his parents for guidance but can no longer approach them.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn’s joint ambitions

The claim presents the couple as partners in a future business empire.

They have recently appeared together at public events in California, France and Italy.

Brooklyn supported Nicola at the Venice Film Festival, where she received a Rising Star Award. Her parents Nelson and Claudia, plus brother Bradley, also attended the ceremony.

Nicola thanked her family and Brooklyn during her acceptance speech, crediting their support.

This public family backing sits alongside the latest claim that Nelson is advising Brooklyn commercially.

The report does not identify any new products beyond hot sauce.

ED! has reached out to Brooklyn Beckham’s representatives for further comment.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.