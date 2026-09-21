Dani Dyer reveals Strictly return protection plan after devastating injury

Dani Dyer is taking no chances as she prepares for her Strictly Come Dancing comeback after an injury forced her to withdraw last year.

The former Love Island winner was forced to pull out after fracturing her ankle, but she’s determined not to let history repeat itself.

The returning contestant discussed her new rehearsal routine on Monday’s BBC Morning Live.

She has reunited with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin after an injury ended their 2025 partnership before the competition even began. But this time, the pair are taking extra precautions with Dani’s feet and ankle.

Dani is making her Strictly comeback (Credit: BBC)

Dani Dyer reveals protection plan

Nikita revealed that strapping has become a major part of their preparations.

He explained: “Oh, we are doing a lot of strapping. We are strapping everything. Absolutely everything.”

Dani also has tape available throughout rehearsals for extra support. The protective routine includes tape, an ankle brace, a shoe and targeted exercises.

Nikita added: “We have a tape, then we have an ankle brace, then we have a shoe, we do exercises. We are going full out.”

And the precautions aren’t just being used during rehearsals. Dani even taped her feet before putting on heels for a wedding on Saturday.

She admitted: “Yeah, because I had to wear heels and I was like, I’m taping my feet. So, yeah, a little bit over-the-top. But it’s special measures.”

Her “OTT” description was light-hearted, but the reason behind the routine is clear. Dani and Nikita are doing everything they can to avoid another injury derailing her return.

Nikita Kuzmin and Dani Dyer are partnered up on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Dani Dyer sets one clear Strictly goal

For Dani, the main goal is simply to “get to week one this time”.

Last week, she and Nikita made it through the rehearsal day when Dani suffered her injury last year.

Dani celebrated reaching the milestone, saying the pair had finally made it through. The moment was particularly significant because her first Strictly attempt ended before she could properly begin.

She said: “So, yeah, I just want to have the best time ever because, like I said before, I was so upset. So, just to be back, I just want to enjoy the experience.”

Her return gives the original partnership another chance after such an abrupt ending, and fans are thrilled to see Dani and Nikita reunited on the dance floor.

Dani Dyer’s 2025 ankle injury explained

The fractured ankle which ended Dani’s original Strictly run happened during rehearsals ahead of the 2025 series.

At first, Dani thought she had simply rolled her foot. However, severe swelling led to an MRI scan, which confirmed that she had fractured her ankle.

Continuing with the quickstep was then ruled out, forcing Dani to withdraw from the competition. She later admitted that leaving was difficult because she had been having such a good time.

She struggled to leave home and said the experience had tested her mental health. Against that backdrop, reaching this year’s first rehearsal milestone carries even more significance.

Nikita’s adapted plan now focuses on support, footwear and conditioning rather than relying on one precaution.

Nothing can guarantee Dani will avoid injury throughout the series, but the pair are taking extra steps to address the exact problem which stopped them last time.

For Dani, the immediate priority is simply reaching the dance floor and enjoying the experience she lost last year.

For now, making it to week one is the first victory.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans uncover Graeme Hall’s previous experience as they brand him ‘dark horse’ of the series