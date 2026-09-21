Tyler West announced as new co-host of Strictly: Lights Up spin-off with comedian Abi Clarke

Strictly: Lights Up is the latest Strictly Come Dancing spin-off set to give fans even more from this year’s series.

Former Strictly star Tyler West and comedian Abi Clarke will host the new show every Sunday evening.

Fans will head back into the ballroom just minutes after the latest couple has been eliminated in the dreaded dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing has another new spin off called Strictly: Lights Up (Credit: BBC)

Viewers will also get a peek inside the backstage dressing rooms and see extra footage from rehearsals.

BBC announces Strictly: Lights Up spin off

The BBC has announced Strictly: Lights Up just two days after the 2026 series began. Strictly returned with a bang on Saturday evening with its pre-recorded launch show.

Viewers met new hosts Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe, alongside five new professional dancers and this year’s Strictly stars.

Strictly: Lights Up will follow each week’s results show once a celebrity’s dancing journey comes to an end. Abi and Tyler will stay in the studio to capture the immediate reaction.

Fans will hear from the eliminated couple while the emotions surrounding their final performance are still fresh. Their dance-off opponents will also discuss their relief at surviving another week.

The presenters will be able to quiz the judges, Strictly’s new hosts, other stars and guests in the studio. This will give viewers a closer look at the emotions behind each dramatic departure.

The new show will pick up in the ballroom after each results show (Credit: BBC)

Tyler knows the competition first hand after appearing as a Strictly celebrity in 2019. Abi will also become a regular backstage presence, with additional content from the training rooms.

Sarah James, senior executive producer at BBC Studios, says: “With Strictly’s iPlayer audience growing year-on-year, this is the perfect time to announce a range of new exclusives that will bring viewers closer to Strictly than ever before.

“Hosted by the brilliant Abi and Tyler, Lights Up will be a post-results show like no other – taking you straight on to the Strictly dance floor for all of the immediate reaction that previously remained unseen.”

Where to watch Strictly: Lights Up

Strictly: Lights Up will air exclusively on BBC iPlayer. The first episode will arrive on Sunday October 4, following the series’ first elimination.

The show will then stream exclusively every Sunday night, immediately after the Strictly results show ends.

The announcement of Strictly: Lights Up comes after the BBC confirmed another companion show for 2026. Strictly Pro Dance Off is also landing on the streaming platform and CBBC.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday September 26, 2026.

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