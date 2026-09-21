Strictly Come Dancing’s viewing figures unveiled after Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe divide fans

Strictly Come Dancing has returned for 2026, with the show’s major makeover already giving the BBC hit a viewing figures boost.

The opening show attracted 5.8million viewers, according to reports, giving the revamped series an encouraging start.

That figure is higher than the totals recorded for both the 2025 and 2024 launch shows.

Strictly Come Dancing’s launch show ratings have been revealed (Credit: BBC)

The ratings come after Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe made their presenting debuts on the BBC juggernaut.

The trio stepped into the spotlight after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman left at the end of the previous series.

Naturally, fans were keen to see whether the new three presenter line up would work.

Early reactions suggest Emma and Johannes made a strong impression. Josh, however, has not received quite the same response…

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 viewing figures revealed

Strictly Come Dancing returned with its glittering pre recorded launch show on Saturday evening (September 19, 2026). Five new professional dancers also joined the show.

Aleksandra Isaeva, Cristian Priori, Lethabo Monametsi, Maddie Ingoldsby and Mark Karmalita all became part of the professional cast.

Strictly also gave its usual partnership reveal a major change. The 15 celebrities were split into three groups of five inside the studio.

Each contestant danced with several professionals before finding out who their official partner would be live. The new ‘speed dancing’ format made the pairings part of the entertainment rather than a straightforward announcement.

According to The Sun, last year’s audience reached more than 5.6million viewers. In 2024, 5.7million watched the launch. This year’s 5.8million figure therefore puts the 2026 show ahead.

The big question now is whether Strictly can hold onto those viewers when the competition gets properly underway.

Fans were divided over the new three-host format (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers deliver their verdict on the new hosts

This year’s higher launch audience may have been helped by the arrival of Emma, Johannes and Josh. However, viewers were divided by the presenting shake up.

Online reactions saw Emma praised for her confidence and effortless presenting style. Johannes also surprised some viewers, who felt he delivered an assured performance in his new role.

Josh, meanwhile, faced a frostier response from some Strictly fans. Some viewers felt he looked “out of place”.

Others questioned whether Strictly even needs three presenters.

“Why do we need 3 presenters?” one asked on X. Another added: “Watching #Strictly and I don’t see the point in 3 hosts, this is just odd and I don’t understand why they’ve done it.”

Another viewer simply wrote: “The three presenters isn’t working for me.”

The launch has certainly given Strictly a strong start, but viewers will decide whether the new line up can keep the audience coming back each week. Will you be watching again?

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday September 26, 2026.

Read more: Strictly’s Shaun Wright Phillips reveals surprising training goal before live shows

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