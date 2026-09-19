Strictly’s Shaun Wright Phillips reveals surprising training goal before live shows

Strictly Come Dancing star Shaun Wright-Phillips is already determined to ‘dance like a professional’ despite the first live show not airing yet, he has exclusively revealed.

The former England footballer, 44, will make his Strictly debut tonight as fans tune in to the glittering launch show.

Shaun will discover his professional partner during the pre-recorded programme.

Shaun Wright-Phillips has his eyes on the Strictly Come Dancing prize (Credit: BBC)

Whoever he is paired with better be ready for his competitive nature.

Shaun is not only hoping to lift the Glitterball Trophy, but has also made another bold claim.

He is trying to get “as close as possible” to dancing like a professional before the live shows have even begun. What a game plan!

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shaun Wright-Phillips ‘in it to win it’

Shaun exclusively spoke to ED!, via Betway, ahead of his first on-screen appearance in Strictly Come Dancing.

When asked about his chances of winning the Glitterball Trophy, he replied: “If I could get into the final, I would because I’m enjoying it that much. I want to go as far as I can go with it. So I’m in it to win it.”

Shaun added: “But the competition is more with myself. I’m trying to get as close to the pros in executing the dances as possible. I know I’m not going to get that close, but in my head that’s how I think.”

Shaun has already spent several weeks in Strictly training. He describes the professional dancers as “wicked teachers” and has been left amazed by their skills.

“The way they teach for me is incredible,” he says. “You’ve got to remember they’re teaching us mirrored. People aren’t thinking about it

“They’re not teaching us face on, they’re teaching us like we’re looking at a reflection. With what they’ve taught us so far and the things we’ve had to practice, for me, I just shake my head.

“I’m just like, ‘How do you do it?’ They’re so good.”

Shaun is one of 15 celebrities taking part in Strictly 2026 (Credit: BBC)

Shaun reveals ‘hardest thing about Strictly’

Shaun was also happy to reveal the one thing he is finding toughest during training. Surprisingly, it is something that sounds quite simple.

“It’s having to count your steps when you’re practicing,” Shaun admits: “Normally when you dance, if you’re dancing out, you’re a free spirit, so you don’t count nothing. Your body just goes where the music and the beat goes.

“Now it’s precise, because if you don’t do it precisely, you’re going to be one step out, which messes up that part of the routine. Then you have to think about, ‘How do you correct it without it looking like to people that you’ve made a mistake?’

“So it is techy, it is techy, but I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying the challenge.”

We can’t wait to see who Shaun is partnered with. Who is your money on?

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 start at 7.25pm on BBC One on Saturday September 19, 2026.

Read more: Emma Willis reveals ‘terrifying’ surprise for Strictly Come Dancing’s launch show