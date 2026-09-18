Emma Willis reveals ‘terrifying’ surprise for Strictly Come Dancing’s launch show

Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe are set to perform a surprise dance during the Strictly Come Dancing launch show.

The new presenting trio revealed the unexpected routine while appearing on BBC’s The One Show.

Emma admitted she found the whole experience “terrifying”.

Strictly’s new hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdecombe and Johannes Radebe will be dancing in the launch show (Credit: BBC)

The judges were all watching them as they filmed the routine, but Johannes had a very different view of the experience.

He described it as the “easy part” of making the 2026 launch show.

Strictly Come Dancing hosts to perform surprise routine

Emma, Josh and Johannes will make their Strictly presenting debut in tomorrow’s launch episode. They are replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who stepped down last year.

During their appearance on The One Show, host Alex Jones asked: “You are all dancing, aren’t you?”

Emma replied: “Yes!” She then admitted: “It was terrifying.” Johannes simply shrugged and said: “It was the easy part.”

Josh explained that they had to take part in a big performance with the dancers, celebrities and judges.

“We had to do this big performance with all the dancers, the celebrities and the judges. We were waiting to film and I just felt this…”

Josh then demonstrated what happened using Johannes. He placed his hands around Johannes’ neck and pulled his head upwards.

“It was Shirley going, ‘Your posture, bring it up!'”

Emma described dancing in front of the judges as ‘terrifying’ (Credit: BBC)

Emma also admitted she “likes to be thorough”, so she practised the routine before filming.

“Jojo had been teaching us and had been like, ‘1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, 6, 7 cha cha cha!” So I was literally going around the supermarket with a trolley doing it.”

The presenter even practised in the garden with her Busted star husband, Matt Wills. She recorded their attempts and sent the footage to Johannes so he could check whether she was getting it right.

Speed dancing reveal

The trio also revealed another surprise coming to tomorrow night’s launch show. Emma explained how viewers will find out who is partnered with whom in a brand new “speed dancing” segment.

“There’s a lot of movement,” Emma said. “This is something they have never done before. Everyone is paired during a dance. They’ll be paired like speed dancing, as you would with speed dating.

“They’ve all learned a routine, the music will start and they will dance. We’re stood at the side and go, ‘change partners’.”

Emma explained that the dancers will keep switching throughout the routine.

“They never know when that rotation is going to stop,” she revealed.

Josh added: “It’s so entertaining that I think we should just do it every week!”

When does the Strictly Come Dancing launch show start?

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show airs tomorrow evening, Saturday September 19, 2026. The programme starts at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The new additions certainly sound like they could shake things up for the launch show.

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