‘Clunky and awkward’: 70 Up fans brand finale show a ‘Greatest Hits package’ after waiting months to tune in

70 Up viewers have admitted feeling “disappointed” after tuning into the much anticipated final series.

Fans have followed the Up series for more than six decades and have been eagerly awaiting its final instalment.

But after watching the first episode of the two-part mini-series, some viewers were left wanting more from the emotional finale.

70 Up fans have been left divided over the first episode (Credit: ITV)

Several viewers said they felt let down by the episode, with complaints that it relied too heavily on “rehashed” moments from earlier in the series.

70 Up viewers ‘disappointed’ at finale show

The first 70 Up episode aired on Tuesday evening (September 15, 2026). Fans had been counting down to the finale since ITV officially announced the show in April.

The second part of the finale will air next Tuesday. However, some viewers have already admitted they are less excited about what comes next.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Slightly disappointed by the first #70Up programme last night. Too much emphasis on historic footage many have seen? Recap their journey but I wanted more about them now and their past seven years.”

Another added: “I also watched all the original series over the years and then binge-rewatched recently. So far #70Up is very disappointing in comparison, clunky, awkward, lacking the insight and warmth of Apted’s work.”

A third viewer was even more blunt, simply writing: “There isn’t much of the ’70’ to be honest.”

Viewers have complained that there is ‘too much rehashed footage’ (Credit: ITV)

Another viewer described the episode as a “Greatest Hits package”. Someone else wrote: “So far, most of the programme consists of rehashing previous episodes with only brief, one-minute updates on each of the participants. Can’t help feeling a bit disappointed.”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism.

‘A brilliant programme’

“#70Up is a brilliant programme, as has been the entire series from 7Up,” one happy viewer wrote. “It’s also a poignant reminder that whoever we are, regardless of background, maturity takes time and, for nearly all of us, it takes time to work out who we are and to grow into our own skin.”

Another agreed, writing: “That 70 up was great TV viewing. Filming the lives of people every seven years and watching them go through life.”

Another fan also praised the episode, saying: “I loved it. Looking forward to next week. It’s notable how many of them value family so much – whatever their background & start.”

The second and final 70 Up episode will air at 9pm next Tuesday. ITV is also marking the end of the Up series with two special documentaries. 70 Up: The Victorians starts at 7.30pm on Tuesday and 7 Up: The Story airs the following night, also at 7.30pm.

What did you think of it?

Read more: 70 Up star Jackie Bassett admits ‘I needed peace’ years after her world was rocked by tragic death

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