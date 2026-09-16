Prince William ‘washes his hands’ of Harry amid royal family’s ‘concern’ over Sussexes’ UK return

Prince William has reportedly “washed his hands” of Prince Harry as their long-running family rift continues.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made the claim to Page Six following fresh scrutiny surrounding the Sussex family’s school arrangements in the UK.

Harry and Meghan moved back to Britain last month for an extended period. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, recently started school in the UK.

However, this week, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed their children’s school only two days into the new term.

The couple’s representative said security concerns drove the decision. Page Six also claimed the brothers remain out of contact, despite Harry’s return to Britain.

Prince William has “washed his hands” of Prince Harry, a royal commentator has claimed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William reportedly wants firmer boundaries

Kinsey said William now appears unwilling to re-enter a cycle of Sussex disputes and public controversy.

She claimed the Prince of Wales believes the family should have established “firmer boundaries” much earlier. Her assessment was that William had largely stepped back from the situation.

The royal commentator linked that stance to his duties and his wish to protect his own family. She also described recent Sussex coverage as an “unwelcome distraction” for the wider royal family.

That coverage includes Harry’s unsuccessful push for taxpayer-funded police protection, according to Kinsey. She also referenced King Charles’ recent public clarification that Harry and Meghan are still not working royals despite their UK return.

Kinsey told Page Six: “The Sussexes’ presence will always generate noise and distraction, and I think the first few weeks have demonstrated exactly why the royal family remains concerned.”

She added of William: “At this stage, I think he has largely washed his hands of the situation. He has his own family to protect and his responsibilities as Prince of Wales.”

Kinsey also contrasted William’s reported approach with the king’s position as Harry’s father. She said Charles would always face an “emotional” element, while William could take a more “pragmatic” view.

In her view, that difference allows William to treat Harry’s choices as Harry’s responsibility.

Prince Harry has a strained relationship with his brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry school move sparked latest claims

The school decision emerged this week during the Sussex family’s extended period in the UK.

A representative for the Sussexes confirmed the children left the new school after two days, following discussions with their security team. The spokesperson cited “the practicalities of their current arrangements” when explaining the move to Hello! Magazine.

Sources claimed traffic and distance made the original school run difficult to secure. A source close to the couple said the family had liked the school and wanted the arrangement to work.

They ultimately chose a nearby school instead, Page Six reported. The outlet also said Harry and Meghan had joined parent WhatsApp groups at the new school.

Prince William and Prince Harry rift remains unresolved

Kinsey argued that William does not want to answer every grievance or controversy involving the Sussexes.

She also highlighted the Wales family’s focus on stability as Prince George starts a new chapter at Eton. For William, those family priorities sit alongside his responsibilities as Prince of Wales.

Read more: Sad ‘reason’ Meghan Markle wants to ‘quit UK’ already: ‘She has a lot more freedom in California’

Meanwhile, Page Six cited another source who said William and Harry are still not speaking. Neither brother has confirmed a reunion since Harry returned to the UK with Meghan and their family.

ED! has contacted representatives for William for comment.

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