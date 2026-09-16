Josh Widdicombe has opened up about the toll of filming his first Strictly launch show, revealing he was left tired and dealing with stomach problems afterwards.

Speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast, the comedian said he still had not fully recovered from the demanding week. Josh is part of Strictly Come Dancing’s new hosting trio alongside Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe.

Josh said: “I’m not very well. I don’t want to go too graphic, but I’ve got stomach problems.”

He described constipation, stomach pains and repeated trips to the toilet. He also questioned whether he could have a UTI.

Johannes Radebe, Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe will host the new series of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Josh Widdicombe says Strictly launch show went well

For all the exhaustion behind the scenes, Josh said the pre-recorded launch show itself had gone well. The aftermath, however, left him feeling more tired than he could remember.

“I still don’t feel like I’m fully recovered,” he admitted.

And there was little time in the schedule for Josh to put his feet up. He performed in Dublin the following day before heading home for a “full-on weekend of parenting”.

Josh was keen to make one thing clear about how he was feeling, insisting stress was not the issue.

“I’m not stressed, I’m tired,” he said.

The experience has also given him a rather different view of the months ahead. Josh added: “I think my autumn is going to be more full on than I anticipated.”

Josh admitted feeling tired after filming the Strictly launch (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Josh Widdicombe faced a secret four-month audition

Josh, Emma and Johannes were announced as presenters in May, after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepped down the previous December.

Landing the jobs was no quick process either. The route to the Strictly ballroom stretched across four months and included individual auditions followed by chemistry tests.

Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, the trio recalled the secrecy surrounding the selection process. They compared it to The Traitors, while bosses even came up with an unusual cover story to keep the auditions under wraps.

Drivers taking candidates to auditions were told they were transporting people involved in a fictitious gardening programme called The Great Garden Glow Up.

Two weeks later, all three were told they had got the jobs.

Emma Willis says Strictly roles remain open

The new presenters will not simply take on direct equivalents of the jobs previously handled by Tess and Claudia.

Emma told The Rest Is Entertainment that producers were still testing different ideas during production days.

She also dismissed the idea that Johannes would simply become a backstage roving reporter.

Read more: Strictly star Dianne Buswell leaves co-stars in hysterics with ‘partner reveal’ video ahead of new series

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 begins at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday September 19, 2026.

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