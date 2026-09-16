Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall reveals battle with health issue: ‘I finally feel so seen’

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has revealed she has a rare condition known as no-burp syndrome.

The singer shared the update beneath campaigner Gemma Renwick’s TikTok video about the disorder. Jade said the problem has caused bloating, discomfort and upsetting remarks about her body while performing.

She wrote: “Omg I finally feel so seen and understood. It’s always been a fun fact that I can’t burp.”

She then explained that being unable to burp had caused issues throughout her life. Jade added: “I’m sick of people commenting on my weight and body onstage when I’m just bloated af.”

Jade has also spoken openly about eating disorders and persistent weight comments. Her latest message links those remarks directly to bloating caused by the condition.

Jade Thirlwall revealed her health battle (Credit: Shutterstock)

What Jade Thirlwall said about no-burp syndrome

The condition is scientifically known as retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction, usually shortened to R-CPD. It occurs when the cricopharyngeus muscle at the top of the oesophagus cannot relax.

That stops air moving upwards, making it impossible for someone to burp. Air can then build up in the stomach and oesophagus.

Reported symptoms include painful trapped air, severe bloating, chest pressure, abdominal discomfort, gurgling sounds and excessive flatulence. For many people, the condition lasts throughout their lives. It may also create anxiety around meals and social situations.

How R-CPD treatment works

A Botox injection into the affected muscle is the main treatment described by Yale Medicine. The aim is to relax that muscle, allowing trapped air to escape.

Most patients can burp and feel significant relief within a week after one injection, according to its guidance. Some may need another injection months later if symptoms continue.

Possible temporary effects include acid reflux, a throat lump sensation, or difficulty as food passes.

Jade’s concerns are specifically focused on her singing voice.

She said: “I want to get the throtox but worried it will affect my vocals.”

Gemma is campaigning for the government to review access to NHS treatment for R-CPD. After seeing Jade’s comment, she asked the former Little Mix singer to share her petition. She said it had been difficult to spread the word and attract enough signatures.

Jade Thirlwall performing on stage (Credit: Shutterstock)

Jade Thirlwall addresses persistent weight scrutiny

In an earlier Guardian interview, Jade said resisting Ozempic felt like a daily battle. She explained that her eating-disorder history made her uncertain where using the drug might lead.

Jade also stressed that she did not judge other people who used it. She said she felt healthier than ever in her thirties.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.