Strictly star Shirley Ballas, 66, reveals results of non-surgical face treatment

Shirley Ballas has unveiled the results of a non-surgical skin treatment before Strictly Come Dancing’s new series.

The 66-year-old said her complexion now looks better than it has for over a decade. She also firmly denied undergoing surgical facelift surgery.

Shirley researched NeoGen nitrogen plasma treatments while seeking an alternative to fillers and injectables. She has completed six sessions over the past year at Ouronyx aesthetic clinic in London.

She underwent £4,500 worth of treatment. Filming commitments had made lengthy downtime difficult, so Shirley scheduled the latest work during her holidays.

She explained: “I couldn’t risk having this amount of downtime when I’m filming but I can during the holidays.”

The decision, she said, had paid off. Shirley added: “I can safely say my skin hasn’t looked this good for over 10 years.”

Shirley Ballas’ before and after (Credit: NeoGenPlasma.co.uk / Cavendish Press)

Strictly star Shirley Ballas denies having facelift surgery

Shirley said photographs taken in 2017 revived difficult feelings about her skin. She recalled sagging around her jaw, lines, wrinkles and small age spots.

At the time, tinted makeup and heavy foundation helped cover areas that troubled her. Online comments also targeted her arms, face and hair, she said.

Recent remarks have instead speculated that she underwent a facelift. Shirley rejected that suggestion directly.

She said: “Well, I can assure all of you that write on social media, no facelift here, only my NeoGen.”

Her appearance has long attracted harsh online scrutiny. The prospect of millions watching each Saturday had previously felt daunting.

Despite that pressure, Shirley says she feels more confident than ever before the next series. She has served as Strictly’s head judge since 2017.

Shirley Ballas shows off treatment results (Credit: NeoGenPlasma.co.uk / Cavendish Press)

How Shirley Ballas’ NeoGen treatment works

The clinic says NeoGen directs controlled nitrogen plasma energy at the skin. It claims the process supports regeneration and collagen remodelling, while creating a protective biological dressing.

Dr Maude Calveley oversaw Shirley’s latest sessions at the central London clinic. She said the plan targeted Shirley’s jawline, neck, skin tone and sun damage.

It also covered the delicate eye area and aimed to fit around filming. According to Dr Calveley, the finished effect left Shirley looking like herself, only fresher.

Shirley began researching aesthetic options in 2022, according to The Sun. MailOnline reported that this is her fifth year receiving NeoGen treatments.

She increased the number of sessions this year as she sought more support for her skin.

Shirley returns to Strictly soon (Credit: NeoGenPlasma.co.uk / Cavendish Press)

Shirley linked with Giuseppe Nonnis

Alongside the beauty update, Shirley has faced reports about Italian dancer Giuseppe Nonnis, 36.

Shirley and Giuseppe were recently photographed close together during a dog walk. They drank coffee, sat on a bench and appeared relaxed in each other’s company.

Giuseppe also attended Shirley’s birthday event at Mamma Mia! The Party in London’s O2. His mother, Franca Nonnis, told the Daily Mail that Shirley teaches her son.

Read more: Shirley Ballas shares public message to Maura Higgins and her son Mark as they announce ‘exciting’ news

She expressed surprise at romance claims and said Giuseppe had recently left a long-term relationship. The nature of Shirley and Giuseppe’s relationship remains unclear.

Shirley’s relationship with former fiancé Danny Taylor ended in 2024.

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