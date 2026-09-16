Kim Kardashian ‘planning’ Strictly Come Dancing appearance in ‘military operation’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to make a Strictly Come Dancing appearance to support close friend Chris Appleton.

The US star is said to be hoping to grab a front row seat while celebrity stylist Chris takes to the BBC ballroom.

Kim has already helped with Chris Appleton’s Strictly preparations, giving him a close cropped hairstyle ahead of his debut.

Kim Kardashian is ‘planning’ a visit to watch Chris Appleton on Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Now, a potential appearance from the Kardashians star in the Strictly audience could be the perfect finishing touch.

Kim Kardashian’s Strictly appearance ‘plan’

Reports of Kim’s apparent plans to support Chris in person come after she publicly backed him online last week.

She commented underneath an Instagram picture showing Chris dressed in his Strictly sequins, writing: “OMG OMG You’re gonna kill it!!!”

Chris, who comes from Leicester, has also revealed that Kim sent him flowers after he secured his place on the show.

He said: “She sent me a beautiful bunch of flowers and said to break a leg. She has been completely supportive and has said, ‘I am so proud of you’. It’s nice to know I have that support.”

A source told The Sun that Kim is checking her busy schedule to see if she can fit in a trip to the UK. Strictly Come Dancing films at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, within easy reach of London.

“[Kim] opened her UK flagship shop in London at the end of July and is trying to coincide a visit to the store with watching Chris in action at Elstree,” the source told the publication.

“Getting Kim into place would be like a military operation, but they can make it happen if her diary lines up.”

Kim sent Chris flowers when he landed his spot in the Strictly line-up (Credit: BBC)

Kim is described as one of Chris’s closest clients. His wider client list includes Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande.

Kim has also previously competed on Strictly’s American counterpart, Dancing With The Stars, in 2008. She danced with Mark Ballas, the son of Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, and became the third celebrity eliminated.

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

Strictly Come Dancing begins this Saturday (September 19, 2026). The launch show starts at 7.25pm on BBC One with its brand new presenting line up of Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdecombe.

Strictly’s launch show is always pre recorded, so fans should not expect to spot Kim K in the audience just yet.

The celebrities will meet their professional partners before performing together in one big group number. The following week is when the competition really begins with the first live show of the series.

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