Amanda Seyfried has split from her husband Thomas Sadoski after nine years of marriage

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski have confirmed their split after nine years of marriage.

The actors shared the news through a joint statement published by PEOPLE on September 15. They revealed that they had already been living apart for some time.

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski split

The exact timing of their split has not been disclosed.

They said the decision had “proven to be the right move for us and our family unit”. They then added: “We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD.”

Neither Amanda nor Thomas addressed possible legal proceedings in the announcement. Instead, they focused on their continuing bond and their family’s wellbeing.

They share two children and have largely kept their home life away from Hollywood publicity.

Hours after the announcement, Amanda shared an Instagram Story featuring Thomas with a gecko perched on him. She tagged him and called him a “#reptiledad” in the light-hearted post.

The update matched the supportive tone of their statement, without revealing further details about the separation. Amanda also posted reflective messages about forgiveness and handling life’s difficulties.

She did not explicitly connect those messages to the couple’s announcement.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas share two children and have largely kept their home life away from Hollywood publicity (Credit: Shutterstock)

How Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski met

Amanda and Thomas first met during the 2015 off-Broadway production of The Way We Get By. Romance did not begin immediately.

They reunited later that year while playing love interests in the film The Last Word. Their relationship began in early 2016, followed by an engagement later that year.

The couple quietly eloped during March 2017. The ceremony was deliberately small, with an officiant and no celebrity guest list.

Thomas later described the occasion as private and centred entirely on the pair. Their first child arrived days afterwards, while their second was born in September 2020.

They later built a low-key family routine on a farm in upstate New York. Amanda has often shown the animals online while shielding their children from wider attention.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski separated quietly before announcing it (Credit: Shutterstock)

Amanda Seyfried praised Thomas Sadoski’s support

The separation follows public praise from Amanda during an especially demanding period in her career.

In January 2026, she told Vogue that Thomas made sacrifices while understanding the unusual run of opportunities before her. Those projects included The Testament of Ann Lee, The Housemaid and Long Bright River.

The couple also attended a Chateau Marmont celebration that month following Amanda’s Golden Globe nomination.

Amanda has since continued her work commitments. She attended a Toronto International Film Festival premiere on September 13, two days before the statement.

What Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have said

The couple have not shared how long they were separated before speaking publicly. They have also not detailed what their future living arrangements will be.

However, their statement made clear that they consider the change positive for their family. Its final line stressed continuing support despite the end of their marriage.

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