Gwyneth Paltrow has gone topless in a playful new clip built around her sweater weather wardrobe.

Shared on TikTok, the video shows the actress, 53, modelling several knits before an unexpected reveal. Some featured pieces came from her luxury clothing line, GWYN.

In the video, Gwyneth placed her phone inside a designer fridge at her Montecito home. The unusual camera position created a distinctive angle for the fast-moving fashion sequence.

She then appeared topless, wearing white jeans while biting into an apple. A black bar was placed across her chest to protect her modesty.

The cheeky moment accompanied her simple message: “sweater weather”.

Gwyneth Paltrow puts her own spin on knitwear

The clip moved between cosy looks before its stripped-back final image. Several pieces of knitwear featured throughout the short social media video.

That gave Gwyneth room to spotlight her own label alongside the seasonal theme. The final look removed those layers altogether, leaving her white jeans as the only visible clothing.

Rather than using a standard backdrop, she turned her fridge into the filming position. The choice gave the video a domestic setting inside her California home.

Gwyneth promoted sweaters on TikTok (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Classic beauty’

Fans were quick to react, with one user writing: “SO PRETTY OMG.”

“I effing love you,” another person shared.

“I have ZERO hate for you,” a third remarked.

“Classic beauty,” a fourth said.

Gwyneth recently revisited famous Goop candle

The fashion post comes after Gwyneth revisited one of Goop’s discontinued products.

Earlier this month, she discussed the This Smells Like My Vagina candle on Benny Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

She said the name began as a joke during fragrance work with perfumer Douglas Little.

“I thought I was joking and, anyway, the rest is history,” she said.

Goop released the $75 candle with Heretic in 2020, and it sold out immediately. Its fragrance combined bergamot, geranium, Damask rose, cedar absolutes and ambrette seed.

Gwyneth said Goop stopped selling it after three years. She explained that its fame distracted people from the company’s wider work.

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