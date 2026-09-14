Katie Price has shared an update on her son Harvey and his weight journey as he undergoes Mounjaro treatment.

The 48-year-old also discussed an incident with Harvey on the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

Katie said Harvey kicked her during a hotel outburst after room service was unavailable. She explained that Harvey smashed glasses after being woken for their journey home.

During the episode, Katie also gave a fresh update on Harvey’s Mounjaro treatment, saying he had taken it for nearly a month. She told listeners she had been batch-cooking meals and eating the same food alongside him.

Katie Price recalled a moment with Harvey where he kicked her (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Katie Price recalls the hotel incident with son Harvey

Katie first explained that Harvey had been asleep at the hotel while awaiting her return from the National Television Awards last week. Her sister Sophie was discussing the evening with her when Katie recounted what happened next.

She said Harvey is normally happy to wake because he wants to go home. This time, Katie claimed, he became distressed because he wanted room service and hoped to remain at the hotel.

She said the hotel did not offer the service.

Recalling the escalation, Katie said: “Kicked me in the boob. Smashed all the glasses in the room.”

“It’s because he wanted room service and stay there,” she continued.

Katie said she worried during the journey home that Harvey might damage a car window. She added that Harvey stayed awake throughout the night and only slept much later.

Katie described the episode as extremely difficult.

Harvey lives with Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and partial blindness. The podcast update also turned to his weight loss injections and the food Katie has prepared at home.

Harvey is on Mounjaro for his weight (Credit:

SplashNews.com)

Katie Price shares Harvey’s Mounjaro progress

“Harvey has been on the Mounjaro nearly a month, he’s got one week left,” Katie said.

She explained: “I’ve been cooking meals like in the containers, batching cooking, then I’ve been eating them as well.”

Katie said several friends had taken Mounjaro, so she asked them about Harvey’s recent increase in appetite. She wondered whether the change meant his treatment level needed increasing.

She said his treatment level was due to rise in a week, when Harvey would return. Katie said she was eager to discover how much weight Harvey had lost by then.

Katie Price has spoken about Harvey’s weight

The update follows Katie’s claim last month that Harvey’s BMI was double that of someone classed as obese. She had then confirmed that he would start Mounjaro.

Read more: Emotional Katie Price urges terminally ill mum to ‘find the strength to stay’ in heartbreaking update: ‘Please don’t leave me’

Katie has also said seeing Harvey reach 30st “breaks her heart”. Her latest update focused on meal preparation, his appetite and the next stage of treatment.

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