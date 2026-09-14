Michelle Keegan reportedly left a major ITV legal drama after becoming more selective about her acting work.

A source told The Sun that motherhood had helped reshape the actress’s priorities. Jodie Whittaker will now lead the production, which Michelle reportedly left months before filming.

Her next role is in ITV thriller The Blame, offering a sharp contrast to the departed project. That choice reflects claims that Michelle now prefers complex parts instead of accepting every large opportunity.

Michelle recently quit an ITV legal drama (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle Keegan’s changing roles show a wider plan

Michelle’s recent career already shows a move beyond the image that first made her famous. She played Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street for six years before leaving in 2014.

Since then, her characters have included a drug smuggler, grieving mother, military medic and veteran living with PTSD. She also starred in Fool Me Once, the 2024 adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel.

Michelle recently filmed The Woods, another Coben adaptation, alongside Tom Bateman. A source claimed this range came from a deliberate effort to choose sharply different characters.

They said Michelle wants audiences to recognise her wider acting skills, rather than define her through her soap beginnings. That wider pattern gives context to the ITV exit.

It suggests the decision forms part of a selective approach, rather than a retreat from demanding television work.

Why Michelle Keegan reportedly left the ITV legal drama

The legal drama centres on a working-class barrister and comes from Sherlock writer Steve Thompson. Filming was due to start in November.

Michelle had reportedly committed months earlier, so her withdrawal was described as a major setback for bosses.

A source told The Sun: “Michelle is at a point in her career where she doesn’t feel she has anything to prove by saying ‘yes’ to every job that comes her way. She’s become much more selective about the roles she takes and is prepared to wait for something that really excites her.”

The source said Michelle now considers whether each project fits her longer-term plans. Family life also reportedly influences that decision-making. Michelle and her husband, Mark Wright, welcomed their daughter in March last year.

She then took a short break from acting to spend time with her family.

“She’s even been prepared to walk away from big projects. Obviously she is balancing family life too, which adds another element to her being even more particular about the roles she commits to,” they continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

When The Blame airs on ITV

The Blame will air on ITV on September 20. It marks Michelle’s first acting role since having her daughter.

She plays a policewoman investigating a schoolgirl’s murder while facing misogyny inside the force. The fictional case also exposes lies and institutional cover-ups.

A source claimed Michelle had turned down other offers before choosing the darker drama.

They said: “She wanted a role that felt challenging and that she could really sink her teeth into.”

Michelle also sought advice from her father Michael, a retired Greater Manchester Police inspector. She asked about officers’ speech and body language when preparing for meeting scenes.

Michelle said: “I used to go to him quite a lot actually for resources.”

Read more: Michelle Keegan shares rare photo of 1-year-old daughter Palma as she gushes in wholesome family update

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