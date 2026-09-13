The Voice UK viewers have hit out at Sir Tom Jones’ exit as the programme heads into a major shake-up of its coaching panel.

Fans have questioned what lies ahead for the ITV show after it was confirmed that the veteran coach would not be returning for the new series.

The new Voice UK coaching and hosting line-up includes Cheryl and Aitch as new coaches, alongside returning coaches Kelly Rowland and will.i.am.

It comes as reports claim that will.i.am was left in tears during recent filming following Sir Tom’s departure.

The Voice viewers fumed over Tom Jones’ axe as the show returned on Saturday night (Credit: ITV)

The Voice UK fans fume over Sir Tom Jones decision

As The Voice returned on Saturday night, viewers were quick to make their feelings known about ITV’s decision to axe Tom.

One person said on X: “@itv Shame on you for firing Tom Jones #thevoiceuk.”

Another wrote: “@ITV are idiots, getting rid of Sir Tom Jones on #thevoiceuk.”

A third added: “After this series I will be boycotting. Replacing the legendary Tom Jones with Cheryl is a disgrace imo!”

And the backlash was not limited to viewers. Carol Vorderman called the decision “terrible” and praised Sir Tom as a live performer.

Former coach Olly Murs said the programme meant a great deal to Tom.

Sir Tom Jones explains his Voice UK exit

Sir Tom has made it clear that leaving The Voice was not his decision, explaining on Instagram that ITV chose to end his time on the show.

He wrote: “I did not want to leave The Voice,” adding that he loved the programme and its audience.

Tom said he was informed recently, although he believed ITV had made the decision earlier.

He added: “The reason given is because of a financial difficulty with insurance.”

ITV said in a statement: “ITV would like to thank the irreplaceable Sir Tom Jones for all his years on The Voice UK, and the countless incredible and unforgettable moments he gave the show. He has brought joy to audiences, and to every singer who performed for him and with him.”

Sir Tom joined The Voice in 2012 and became one of its longest-serving stars.

will.i.am was reportedly left in tears during filming for the new series of The Voice after Tom’s exit (Credit: ITV)

The Voice UK series 15 line-up and filming schedule

Filming has reportedly begun for the fifteenth series, with Cheryl stepping into Sir Tom’s chair and Aitch joining the coaching panel.

Kelly Rowland and will.i.am are set to return, while Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher are leaving.

Emma Willis is also departing the presenting role, with Stacey Solomon and Alesha Dixon taking over as a new co-hosting pair.

Read more: Olly Murs throws his support behind Sir Tom Jones after it’s confirmed he’s been dropped from The Voice UK

A source claimed to The Sun that will.i.am became tearful during the first Manchester recording session.

A source claimed: “will.i.am has made no secret of how he feels about Tom Jones’ sacking so producers were already nervous ahead of the first show – and they had every right to be because during the first filming session of the new series on Friday in Manchester, he broke down crying – and said the only reason he had returned was because he had Tom’s blessing.

“Cheryl and Aitch then spoke about how they felt and then when it got to Will, he just burst into tears and was talking about how angry and heartbroken he was.”

However, he reportedly welcomed Cheryl’s arrival, having wanted her on the programme for years.

The Voice UK continues next Saturday, September 19 at 6.10pm on ITV1 and ITVX

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