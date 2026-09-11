Big Brother splits fans as it announces huge new twist with Angry Ginge and The Bov Boys

Big Brother is giving The Bov Boys the keys to its famous house for a 24-hour takeover, just days before the next batch of housemates move in.

ITV has confirmed that the content creators, including I’m a Celebrity winner Angry Ginge, will take part in the show’s first public pre series dry run.

The announcement has divided viewers, with some excited to see the online stars take over while others have questioned why ITV can offer 24 hour access for the stunt but not the main series.

Big Brother is kicking things off with a Big Bov takeover (Credit: ITV)

The takeover comes shortly before Big Brother 2026 opens its doors to a fresh group of strangers.

That timing has reignited complaints from fans who have long wanted more access to what happens inside the house between the main episodes.

For producers, the 24-hour stunt is also a chance to put the new cameras and production set up through their paces before the real housemates arrive.

Why the Big Brother Bov Boys takeover has divided fans

The unusual experiment has left Big Brother viewers with very different opinions.

Some fans are delighted to see the reality show teaming up with the hugely popular online creators, while others cannot understand why the takeover is happening so close to the main series.

One excited viewer wrote on Instagram: “This is gonna be amazing.”

But the announcement has also attracted criticism, with one unimpressed fan writing: “Literally nobody asked for this [bleep].”

Others described the move as a “slap in the face”, particularly after repeatedly calling for the return of a 24-hour live feed.

The criticism centres on the fact that ITV is providing continuous access for the dry run, while the main Big Brother competition will not have the same round the clock coverage.

For some long standing fans, the live feed has always been a major part of the show’s appeal, making the decision particularly frustrating.

Who are The Bov Boys?

The Bov Boys are a Manchester based content collective with millions of followers across their online platforms.

Angry Ginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, leads the group and won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year.

He will be joined inside the Big Brother house by Tays, Jakey Davies and Chazza.

Heinz Baines will not take part in the stream because of a family commitment, according to Big Brother bosses.

The Bov Boys will take over the BB house for 24 hours (Credit: ITV)

The experiment will also feature Adeola Patronne, Mariam Musa, Shauna Games, Scouse Mali and Pieface.

Pieface is already familiar with the Big Brother world, while several of the other creators are stepping into the house for the first time.

The group will spend 24-hours exploring the redesigned house as producers test its cameras and wider production systems ahead of launch.

When the Big Brother takeover and series begin

The Big Brother x Bov Boys 24 Hour Takeover starts at 12pm on Saturday September 12 and will run continuously for the next 24 hours.

Viewers will be able to follow the creators’ time inside the house through The Bov Boys’ Twitch accounts, as well as the BBUK and ITV Reality YouTube channels.

Then, on Sunday September 13, 2026, the real Big Brother action begins when series 23 launches at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

AJ Odudu and Will Best return as hosts, with another group of housemates preparing to move into the famous house.

Big Brother: The Group Chat will air from Sunday to Thursday, with Kate Lawler and GK Barry hosting the companion show.

AJ and Will will also appear alongside a panel of former Big Brother stars and other guests.

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