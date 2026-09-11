Following reports of her recent split from her fiancé of 10 years, George Smart, Lisa Snowdon says she feels mentally stronger after an emotional women-only wellness retreat in Bali.

However, Lisa has not directly addressed the reported separation.

The presenter, 54, travelled to Bali for yoga, Pilates and time with other women. She shared highlights while preparing to leave on Thursday, including sunny bikini pictures with friends.

“Because wellness, for me, has never been about perfection. It’s about connection,” she wrote.

Lisa added: “I am feeling stronger mentally and physically and it’s not over yet!”

The former Britain’s Next Top Model host thanked yoga teacher Fiona for bringing the group together. She also praised her Pilates and Bikram yoga expertise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon)

Lisa Snowdon shares emotional Bali retreat update

Lisa explained that her approach included movement, quiet time and honest conversations that stayed with her.

There was also room for soul-searching, “a good old cry” and an occasional beer on the beach. Lisa said those contrasting moments created a balance that felt right for her.

The trip’s social side appeared just as important as exercise. Her pictures captured the group together throughout the break.

Lisa also expressed gratitude for the retreat’s Bali setting and the community formed during the experience.

Lisa and George were engaged for 10 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa Snowdon remains silent on fiancé George Smart split reports

Lisa has offered no public comment on the reported separation. Instead, followers have drawn their own conclusions from recent photographs.

Some asked about George beneath posts from Wimbledon and a solo holiday. Others noticed Lisa had not worn her engagement ring for weeks.

George has not appeared on Lisa’s social media since January. However, those observations reveal nothing definite about their relationship.

His absence could have a simple explanation, including a wish for privacy online. No such explanation has been confirmed.

Lisa and George first dated briefly around 20 years ago. They reconnected in 2014 before becoming engaged in 2016.

During their relationship, Lisa said she felt no urgency to marry the entrepreneur.

Lisa sees 54 as a fresh phase

Separately, Lisa recently told Prima that turning 54 felt like the beginning of a fresh phase.

She argued that people should view ageing more positively, although reaching that outlook can require an adjustment period.

Her focus now involves identifying what she wants and needs. Lisa also described midlife as an opportunity for women to reconnect with themselves.

She believes this period can offer space for significant personal changes. The presenter still has professional ambitions, too.

Lisa said she would welcome another major television presenting role.

Read more: Lisa Snowdon reveals 3-stone weight gain after ‘making poor choices’ as she admits hair ‘falling out’

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