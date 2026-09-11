Holly Willoughby is reportedly demanding a fresh strategy for Together with her husband Dan as the YouTube series faces an uncertain future.

Closer claims the presenter wants Dan to sharpen its identity and grow its audience. His production company, Hungry Bear Media, makes the lifestyle programme.

Together launched on 28 July and was releasing three episodes each week. The channel mixes celebrity conversations, cooking, fashion and beauty content. However, individual uploads have produced sharply different viewing totals.

Holly and Dan share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Willoughby ‘issues warning’ to husband Dan

A source claimed Holly expected her established television audience to follow her online. They alleged that the lower figures had left her worried and frustrated.

Those emotions are also said to have complicated the couple’s usual separation between home and work.

“It has come as a horrible shock. She is embarrassed, worried and in a real panic about what to do next. There has been tension at home with Dan. He’s desperate for Holly’s show to be a huge success and will do anything to support her,” a source told Closer.

“They used to be good at separating work from their marriage, but they can’t do that with Together.”

They summarised Holly’s message as: “Fix it or it’s over.”

The source said she wants a new plan and clearer direction, rather than more time under the existing approach. If that fails, the source claimed she would prefer to end the project.

Dan reportedly believes patience is necessary while people discover the channel. The same source claimed Holly feels she cannot afford to wait.

At the time of Closer’s article, Together had almost 23,000 subscribers. An episode featuring Lily Phillips had passed 115,000 views.

By contrast, Holly’s chicken Caesar salad video had recorded around 10,000 views. An instalment with Nicole Appleton and Emma Bunton stood at about 43,000.

Meghan Markle reportedly tops Holly’s guest wish list

Meghan Markle is reportedly central to the presenter’s hopes for a standout booking.

A second source told Closer that landing Meghan was Holly’s top priority before year’s end. They claimed the Duchess of Sussex could raise viewing figures and broaden Together’s profile.

The potential booking follows comparisons between Together and With Love, Meghan. Holly previously addressed those parallels while discussing Meghan’s Netflix lifestyle series.

She said: “I know it got an absolute hammering, but I actually really enjoyed her show.”

The second source described any potential booking as a long shot.

Holly and Dan work on Together as business partners (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Together carries high stakes for Holly Willoughby

Together arrived as a major presenting project following Holly’s departure from This Morning in October 2023.

She left the ITV daytime programme after 14 years, following a frightening plot against her. She later presented Dancing On Ice, Bear Hunt and You Bet!, although Closer says all three were axed.

The source argued that this history has intensified Holly’s desire for Together to work.

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

Read more: ‘Smug’ Phillip Schofield ‘positively gloating about the poor reception’ of Holly Willoughby’s YouTube series: ‘He’s pretty pleased with how it’s panning out’

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