Father-of-five Jamie Oliver, 51, shares baby bombshell live on air

Jamie Oliver has said a sixth baby looks unlikely, although wife Jools would have the final say.

The TV chef shared the update during a chat with Chris Moyles on Radio X. At 51, Jamie believes another newborn chapter probably is not on the cards.

The couple already share five children. Jamie and Jools renewed their vows in Las Vegas in 2024, during their 24th anniversary celebrations.

Despite his firm wording, Jamie stressed that any future decision would not be his alone.

Jamie and Jools renewed their vows in 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jamie Oliver addresses sixth baby plans

His verdict sounded clear: “I think we’re done.” He added: “I think I’m over the hill, I’m 51 years old.”

However, he quickly made clear that Jools’ wishes would determine whether their family grows. Jamie told Chris: “You know you’ve got no say in it.”

He followed that with: “It’s if Jools wants another one.”

The conversation then took a playful turn, but Jamie admitted an earlier joke had not landed at home.

Chris joked that Jamie had five children he knew about. That prompted Jamie to remember making the same remark to Jools.

He recalled: “I said that once for a laugh and she said ‘That’s not funny’.” Jamie then admitted: “She told me off and she’s absolutely right.”

The moment offered a light glimpse into the couple’s family dynamic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver)

Jamie Oliver balances family talk with new projects

The family discussion comes during another busy period in Jamie’s career.

Since becoming famous in 1999, he has fronted more than 20 cookery programmes and written around 40 books.

He has also been diagnosed with severe dyslexia. Jamie reportedly read his first novel at 38, starting with Catching Fire from The Hunger Games trilogy.

The unusual starting point came despite his considerable publishing success. His cookbook Eat Yourself Healthy sold nearly 70,000 copies during its first week.

It also became a global number one bestseller, according to the reported sales figures.

Jamie Oliver business profits fall

That publishing result arrived as his wider media business faced financial pressure.

Revenue at Jamie Oliver Holdings reached £28.4 million in 2025, only £160,000 below the previous year.

Across the group, pre-tax profits fell from £2.4 million to about £1.25 million. The figures included £1.46 million in exceptional restructuring costs.

Those changes involved the loss of around 20 media-team roles. Pre-opening costs for an Oxford Street cookery school also affected profits.

Elsewhere, restaurants, franchises, cookery schools and television production helped offset weaker licensing and endorsement income.

Jamie is also moving into new areas. He has become a brand ambassador for tracking app Life360.

The partnership includes a short-form drama called Finding Jamie While He’s Finding Himself.

Directed by Tom Kingsley, it follows Jamie trying therapies while Jools and their children track him through the app.

Read more: Jamie Oliver admits ‘it’s slightly weird’ as he speaks out on daughter Poppy’s engagement

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