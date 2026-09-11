Dolly Parton’s first posthumous song released weeks after her death

Dolly Parton’s voice can be heard in a new song nearly two weeks after her death.

Her first posthumous song, “Bound to Ride”, has been released.

The release follows the country legend’s death aged 80 in August. She died after a “brief battle with cancer”, her representatives confirmed. Dolly was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, they added.

The traditional song appears on Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of The Stanley Brothers. Dolly recorded her contribution in 2022, four years before its release.

Dolly Parton tribute song arrives

The Stanley Brothers helped make “Bound to Ride” known through their 1964 recording. The duo are the focus of the wider collection, which marks 80 years of their music.

They were posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. The album also brings together several major country and bluegrass names.

Willie Nelson appears with Sierra Ferrell, while Billy Strings joins Drew Emmitt. Other pairings include Jamey Johnson with Shawn Camp and Dierks Bentley with Della Mae.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band also features on the record. “Bound to Ride” is the first posthumous song released with Dolly’s vocals.

More material from the tribute project will follow when the full album arrives on October 16. Her appearance was prepared years earlier, but its release now carries added emotional weight.

Dolly Parton’s voice can be heard in new music. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Dolly Parton recorded Bound to Ride in 2022

Most of the album’s performances were recorded live in one studio. However, Dolly’s session plans changed due to a rise in COVID cases.

Rolling Stone reported that she recorded her vocals beforehand, avoiding unnecessary health risks. Becky Buller first sang Dolly’s section on a demo, establishing the right key.

The guide helped Dolly collaborate with the musicians while working apart from them. The returned recording exceeded the label team’s expectations.

Garry West, a bassist and Compass Records owner, described the result to Rolling Stone. “I call it the full Dolly,” he said.

“We didn’t know what we would get back, and she really did over-deliver.”

Dolly Parton recorded the music years ago (Credit: Shutterstock)

First Ladies of Bluegrass join Dolly Parton

Dolly is paired with the all-female supergroup First Ladies of Bluegrass on “Bound to Ride”.

Banjo player Alison Brown, fiddle player Becky Buller and mandolin player Sierra Hull are on the line-up. Bassist Missy Raines and guitarist Molly Tuttle complete the group.

In the finished recording, Dolly introduces each musician before their instrumental solo. The band members were moved when she called out every name, Rolling Stone reported.

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