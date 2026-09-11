Dame Esther Rantzen says her life has become “unbearable” while she receives end-of-life care in England amid her cancer battle.

The 86-year-old can no longer travel to Dignitas, despite previously arranging a journey to its Swiss clinic. Dignitas is a Swiss non-profit organisation that provides physician-assisted suicide to people with terminal illnesses, severe disabilities, or unbearable suffering.

The former That’s Life! presenter shared the stark update during her stage four lung cancer battle.

She said she became “too physically fragile to make the journey” once her suffering had worsened.

Esther also described pain and indignity, alongside the distress caused when loved ones visit her. She fears those experiences could overshadow their shared, happier memories.

Dame Esther Rantzen explains why Dignitas is impossible before assisted dying vote

Esther joined Dignitas in December 2023. She had expected to travel to Zurich when she felt ready to end her life. However, her health created a painful timing dilemma.

When she could fly, she said her life was not yet unbearably painful. She could still relax at her cottage in the New Forest.

By the time that changed, she says the journey and Dignitas process were no longer physically possible. She believes she had missed her final opportunity, although she had already spent money and made plans.

She said: “And by the time life did become unbearable, I was too physically fragile to make the journey and go through the Dignitas process.

“So even though I had spent the money and made the plans, I was not ready to end my life back then, and did not realise that would be my last chance.”

Assisted suicide remains illegal in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. That leaves Esther unable to seek legal assistance at home.

Esther Rantzen says she can no longer travel to Switzerland (Credit: Shutterstock)

Dame Esther Rantzen appeals to MPs before vote

Esther appealed to MPs before Friday’s vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

MPs are due to consider the bill at its second reading. She wants them to support the proposals.

Esther described the present criminal law as “messy and cruel”. She said she would prefer a swift, painless death with legal help.

However, she cannot ask for that assistance now. Her intervention is rooted in personal choice.

She says she is not imposing her decision on anyone else. Equally, she rejects others imposing their choice upon her.

Esther Rantzen has terminal lung cancer (Credit: Shutterstock)

Assisted dying bill would face further scrutiny

If approved at this stage, the bill would undergo detailed scrutiny and further votes in Parliament. It must pass both the House of Commons and the House of Lords before becoming law.

The proposals concern terminally ill adults in England and Wales who are expected to have under six months left.

They would need approval from doctors and legal professionals. The bill also includes strict eligibility rules, a multi-stage process and criminal safeguards.

Esther announced in May 2023 that she had stage four lung cancer. She later responded well to a new cancer drug.

However, that improvement did not last. In 2025, she said she was also fighting a second form of cancer.

She is best known for presenting and producing the BBC consumer programme That’s Life!.

Her latest appeal asks MPs to secure a choice she believes future generations should have. She says that option has now been denied to her.

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