Strictly fans rejoice as 2026 pairings ‘leak’ days before launch show airs

Some Strictly Come Dancing fans are excited after the show’s 2026 celebrity pairings reportedly appeared online days before they are due to be revealed.

The Strictly line-up includes Lacey Turner, Dani Dyer, Will Best, Dame Sarah Storey and Lawrence Robb. John Nellis, Bethany Antonia, Melanie Walters, Delta Goodrem and Chris Appleton are also taking part.

Cach Mercer, Jaime Winstone, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Tabby Stoecker and Graeme Hall complete the cast.

A spoiler account on X posted a full list, according to The Sun. There are just eight days until the launch show. The claimed partnerships remain unconfirmed, so ED! is not publishing the alleged matches.

The reported leak comes after the release of the first official 2026 cast photograph. The BBC show’s launch episode is due to air on September 19, when the official pairings are expected to be revealed.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 pairings also reportedly leaked shortly before that year’s launch programme.

Melanie stayed quiet about her professional partner for Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Melanie Walters shuts down question live on air

Hot on the news, Strictly contestant Melanie Walters faced a question about her pro partner live on air.

Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones asked her about whether she knew who her pro dancer was.

Melanie said on Morning Live on Friday: “We haven’t done an awful lot to be honest with you. We’ve done some group dances and we have recorded the launch show. So, that’s all we’ve done. We haven’t started training yet, so that’s gonna start on Monday… I can’t wait actually.”

However, she shut down the question around her pro dancer. She said: “I’m literally not saying anything! No, no, no, no… Actually, it’s a very exciting way to find out who are people’s partners. I won’t give too much away, but it’s a really different way of finding things out, and it was a great idea.”

Strictly fans hit out over reported leak of 2026 pairings

For many viewers, the reported leak has taken the shine off a reveal that was meant to be a big part of the launch show. One X user wrote: “It’s going to be live on the first show, so this is wrong.”

Another ranted: “Why is it that things are being leaked about Strictly and the pairings which is spoiling it for the viewers who want it to be a surprise?”

Elsewhere, one fan admitted they were less interested in the programme than during previous years. Others were concerned that favourite professionals could be benched or end up with disappointing celebrity partners.

Those worries prompted some of the strongest reactions, although the leak certainly did not leave everyone unhappy.

Referring to one of the pro dancers, one person rejoiced: “This is what she deserves!!”

Another added: “That’s who I wanted her to be partnered with,” referring to another professional dancer.

Meanwhile, a third said: “[Pro dancer name] is finally coming for the glitterball!!! SO HAPPY FOR HER.”

None of the circulating combinations has received official confirmation.

When will the Strictly pairings be revealed officially?

According to reports, this year’s celebrity reveals will be woven into three specially choreographed group routines performed in front of the studio audience.

The pre-recorded episode will also include behind-the-scenes footage from the celebrities’ first rehearsals. For fans hoping to discover the pairings as part of the launch, that makes the reported leak particularly frustrating.

The good news for viewers determined to avoid any more spoilers is that there is now little more than a week to wait for the official confirmation.

Johannes Radebe, Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe will host Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2026 welcomes new hosts and professionals

Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe will host the programme for the first time. Five new professional dancers are also set to make their ballroom debuts.

Reigning champion Karen Carney will return for a special performance with Carlos Gu, reprising their football-themed jive from last year’s series.

So, while the reported pairings may have taken some of the mystery out of the launch for certain.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 19.

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