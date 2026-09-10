Razzle dazzle! Strictly Come Dancing’s cast of 2026 pictured together for the first time

Strictly Come Dancing 2026‘s cast have finally posed together for the first time ahead of the new series.

The 15 stars have swapped their everyday clothes for sequins and ballroom shoes as they gathered for the all important group picture.

And judging by the tans, it looks like a few of them have already embraced the Strictly glow!

Strictly Come Dancing 2026’s celebrities have posed together for their first group shot (Credit: BBC)

The new series is just over a week away, but the celebrities already look completely at home in their Strictly outfits.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 cast unite for first group picture

There are 15 famous faces taking part in this year’s competition, with rehearsals now well underway. The pre-recorded opening show has also already been filmed.

However, the BBC is keeping the celebrity and professional pairings firmly under wraps. Fans will have to wait a little longer before discovering who will dance together.

In the first group picture, the contestants look ready for action. The men are dressed in different shades of red, while Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly star Graeme Hall stands out in purple.

Graeme has also ditched his glasses and his trademark cravat for the occasion.

The women look equally glamorous in shimmering dresses, with the group perfectly coordinated in pink, purple, red and gold.

Dani Dyer is posing on the far left and looks delighted to be back in her Strictly gear. The former Love Island star is the daughter of actor Danny Dyer.

She had a particularly unlucky start to her Strictly journey last year. Dani was forced to withdraw from Strictly 2025 before the launch show aired after falling during rehearsals and breaking her ankle.

Here’s hoping things go a lot better for her this time around!

Strictly will be hosted by Johannes, Emma Willis and Josh Widdecombe (Credit: BBC)

Who else is in Strictly this year?

Standing beside Dani in the front row is Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey. EastEnders actress Lacey Turner, football legend Shaun Wright Phillips, actress Bethany Antonia and Gavin and Stacey star Melanie Walters are also in the front row.

Actress Jaime Winstone and Big Brother host Will Best look perfectly at home on the end of the row.

Online football commentator John Nellis starts the back row from the left and looks thrilled to be involved. Beside him are soap star Lawrence Robb, ‘The Dogfather’ Graeme, Olympian Tabby Stoecker and celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton.

Australian actress and singer Delta Goodrem and Love Island star Cach Mercer complete the back row.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2026 start?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2026 launch show airs on Saturday September 19, 2026. It starts at 7.25pm and runs until 9.15pm on BBC One.

The launch show will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

There will be no voting during the launch because the episode was pre-recorded. The first public vote will open on Saturday September 26.

So, are you excited? We might need to practise our jazz hands already!

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Emma Willis shuts down Johannes Radebe’s backstage role rumours: ‘Not true!‘

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