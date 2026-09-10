‘Tremendously important’: 7 Up star Nick Hitchon bravely filmed footage for 70 Up finale just 72 hours before he died

7 Up original Nick Hitchon will make a heartbreaking final appearance in the 70 Up finale, despite dying just three days after the cameras stopped rolling.

Nick had been part of the remarkable social experiment since he was seven, with his life documented by the programme every seven years.

His most recent appearance was in 63 Up, when he told viewers he was “seriously ill” with throat cancer.

7 Up’s Nick Hitchon died three days after filming his 70 Up scenes (Credit: ITV)

Nick, who was the son of a farmer, previously explained that his prognosis meant he had to think only about the “short-term future”.

It makes his appearance in the 70 Up final instalment all the more poignant.

Despite his serious condition, Nick invited the cameras back to film him just 72 hours before his death, knowing it would be his final contribution to the series.

7 Up’s Nick Hitchon died three days after filming 70 Up

The vast majority of the original 7 Up cast have returned for the final chapter. Lynn Johnson, however, died in 2013 and therefore has not appeared since 53 Up.

Charles Furneaux is another familiar face who stepped away from the programme, having bowed out after 28 Up. He is back for the final instalment.

Nick’s appearance is particularly surprising because fans did not expect to see him in the finished programme.

The scientist had moved to Wisconsin, US, and died from throat cancer in July 2023. He was 65.

Before his death, Nick asked the Up series crew to capture some final footage for what would become the last ever episode.

His declining health is clear when he appears in the second episode of the two-part finale. Nick had lost 60lbs by 63 Up after his diagnosis and looks extremely gaunt in the new footage.

Nick discussed his throat cancer diagnosis in 63 Up (Credit: ITV)

During the emotional scenes, Nick sits outside his house in the sunshine and reflects on what has happened to him.

“I had a stroke last autumn and apparently they asked numerous times if they should just let me die. I had no idea I was going to be this ill and I had no idea I was going to keep living.,” he says.

“It’s a surprise to my doctors that I’m still around. Curious really. One was saying, ‘It does happen that people survive’ but made it clear he didn’t expect it. They should train them to be more tactful.”

Nick Hitchon describes his Up appearance as ‘tremendously important’

Nick is also shown at hospital, where staff lift him into a wheelchair. He admits he feels “guilty” that everyone is picking up the slack”.

“I just hobble around on my walker and at the hospital they have to get me into a wheelchair instantly,” he adds. “My son wanted to take me for a haircut yesterday. I got out of the car, took two strides and said, ‘I can’t do this’.

“I could not get from the car to the barbers that was 10 paces away, I was going to collapse.”

Even so, Nick was determined to take part in 70 Up and made clear how much returning meant to him, describing his appearance as “tremendously important”.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the 70 Up final (Credit: ITV)

“When you guys pack up and leave, and I’m fairly sure we’re not going to do this again, I will feel there is a hole in things that I’ve not experienced since I was six,” he admits.

The programme then reveals the devastating reality behind Nick’s final appearance, telling viewers that he died just three days after filming.

When is 70 Up on?

70 Up will air in two hour-long episodes on ITV1. The first starts at 9pm on Tuesday September 15, 2026.

The final episode follows one week later at 9pm on Tuesday September 22. This is the instalment that features Nick’s final interview.

Nick’s return is set to be one of the most emotional moments of the final series, bringing viewers one last glimpse of a man they have watched grow up over more than six decades.

Read more: 7 Up’s Symon Basterfield admits he has a huge question mark hanging over his life in 70 Up finale

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page