Carol Vorderman has hit out at ITV’s decision to remove Tom Jones from The Voice UK after 13 years.

The Countdown star weighed in beneath Tom’s Instagram statement, in which the singer revealed that his departure was not his choice.

Former The Voice coach Olly Murs has also backed Tom Jones after his The Voice UK exit.

Carol Vorderman has hit out at ITV over Tom Jones’ axing from The Voice UK (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Carol Vorderman backs Tom Jones after The Voice UK announcement

Carol was quick to make her feelings known, focusing on Tom’s continued strength as a live performer.

She wrote: “Terrible decision imho… I saw you perform at Car Fest and you remain simply incredible and A LEGEND. You ARE The Voice.”

Her message came after Tom criticised the way ITV handled his departure following 13 years on the show.

Tom Jones hits out at The Voice UK decision

Tom stressed that he still loved the programme and its audience, while making it clear that he had not asked to leave. He said ITV had made the decision earlier, but only told him recently.

According to Tom, the broadcaster blamed financial difficulties involving insurance for the move.

He also claimed ITV had presented the overhaul publicly as an effort to refresh the programme.

Therefore, Tom said there would be no full coaching chair left for him.

He described an alternative proposal as a much-reduced role, appearing on the show without taking part from the beginning. The singer made clear that this was not an arrangement he wanted.

Concluding his statement, Tom said: “So the only thing I know right now, is that there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job.”

Tom Jones recently hit out at ITV in a statement (Credit: Fred Duval)

Olly Murs supports former The Voice UK colleague

Olly, who coached on The Voice UK from 2018 until 2023, wrote underneath Tom’s post: “I know how much that show means to you mate. Absolute legend and one of the very best to ever sit in that chair.”

His response matched Carol’s admiration, while also drawing on his own years alongside Tom on the coaching panel.

Olly Murs spoke out in support of Tom (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

The Voice UK coaching panel faces a wider revamp

Tom’s exit is part of a wider reported shake-up involving several coaching chairs on The Voice UK.

The Sun previously reported that rapper Aitch would replace McFly pair Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher in the future.

Both McFly musicians are reportedly leaving the programme, while Cheryl could also reportedly be set to return to primetime television as a coach.

In addition, will.i.am and Kelly Rowland will reportedly return.

Read more: The Voice host Emma Willis tipped to be ‘replaced by Stacey Solomon and Alesha Dixon’ after landing Strictly gig

The Voice UK continues at 7pm on ITV1 on Saturday September 12, 2026.

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