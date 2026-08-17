The Voice host Emma Willis tipped to be ‘replaced by Stacey Solomon and Alesha Dixon’ after landing Strictly gig

The Voice UK could be set for a major presenting shake-up in 2027, with Alesha Dixon and Stacey Solomon reportedly in line to replace Emma Willis.

Emma will remain at the helm for the upcoming series, which begins on Saturday 22 August 2026 at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The episodes were filmed in 2024 after ITV decided to rest the programme during 2025.

Kelly Rowland will join the coaching panel in place of LeAnn Rimes, while McFly stars Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher return alongside will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones.

Emma has hosted The Voice UK since 2014, but her television commitments have continued to grow. She presents Love Is Blind UK with husband Matt Willis and is also taking on a presenting role with Strictly Come Dancing later this year.

Emma could be replaced on the show (Credit: ITV)

Are Alesha Dixon and Stacey Solomon replacing Emma Willis?

The Mirror reports that Alesha and Stacey are being lined up to take over from Emma in 2027.

The pair have already worked together on Britain’s Got Talent, where Stacey stepped in for Simon Cowell. Their on-screen chemistry is said to have impressed programme bosses.

An unnamed source told The Mirror: “They have brilliant energy together and are buzzing to take on The Voice UK. Everyone is really excited.”

Alesha is a pop singer and long-standing Britain’s Got Talent judge, while Stacey first rose to fame on The X Factor before establishing herself as a presenter, including on Sort Your Life Out.

Alesha is tipped to replace Emma (Credit: ITV)

It’s been speculated that Stacey could take on a behind-the-scenes role similar to the one previously held by Marvin Humes, who left The Voice UK in 2016. However, ITV has not confirmed this arrangement or revealed how the presenting duties could be split.

Maya Jama was previously linked with the role, but the Love Island host dismissed the reports when questioned about them. She said: “Oh yeah, so funny – I’m not hosting that.”

The Voice UK coaches could also change in 2027

The presenting line-up may not be the only thing to change next year, with separate reports suggesting there could also be movement among The Voice UK coaches.

Danny and Tom are reportedly preparing to step away after two series, while rapper Aitch has been linked with taking one of the red chairs.

As is Stacey… (Credit: ITV)

A source told The Sun that other commitments could make another full series difficult for the McFly stars.

Tom is working on plans to take Paddington: The Musical from London’s West End to New York, while he and Danny are also writing McFly’s eighth album.

“As much as they would have liked to return to The Voice, sadly it’s impossible,” the source claimed.

For now, all potential changes involving Alesha, Stacey, Danny, Tom or Aitch remain unconfirmed.

The immediate priority is the 2026 series, with Emma continuing as host and Kelly Rowland joining the returning coaching line-up.

ED! has contacted Stacey and Alesha’s representatives, as well as ITV, for comment.

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