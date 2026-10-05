This Morning host Ben Shephard makes savage joke about Alison Hammond following on-air panic attack

Ben Shephard made an unexpected quip about Alison Hammond’s Friday health scare as This Morning returned on Monday (Oct 5).

The joke came after Ben and Cat Deeley reassured viewers that Alison was recovering well.

The presenters confirmed that Alison had received the all-clear after Friday’s worrying scenes and was now resting at home, already feeling much better.

With the news offering some relief, Ben found an opportunity to poke fun at the dramatic end to Friday’s programme.

Ben made a joke about Alison on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard jokes about Alison Hammond following health scare on This Morning

Monday’s show featured a recorded scream as part of a house spider segment, immediately catching Ben’s attention.

He then linked the unexpected noise to his co-stars, joking: “Was that Alison on Friday, or Dermot when he realised he had to do the show on his own?”

Ben quickly explained that the scream was actually part of the introduction to the feature about spider season.

His comment referenced Alison’s sudden departure from Friday’s broadcast, which left Dermot O’Leary to continue the show alone.

During the programme, Alison had clutched her chest before abruptly leaving the studio, with viewers later hearing a loud retch from off camera.

She had feared she could be having a heart attack after experiencing palpitations, but doctors later confirmed she had suffered a panic attack.

Alison was also checked over in hospital, where medics examined her heart before giving her the all-clear.

Alison explains her panic attack

Ben’s joke came after he and Cat had shared a reassuring update on Alison’s condition.

Cat explained that Alison had gone to hospital for checks after becoming unwell during the live broadcast.

Ben then confirmed that she was now resting at home and feeling much better.

Viewers were also shown a video Alison had shared following her medical checks, in which she explained what doctors had told her.

“It’s all ok, all clear – which would mean I had a massive panic attack on live TV… I mean the shame of it,” she said.

The update shed more light on the symptoms that had caused such concern during Friday’s programme. In an earlier message from hospital, Alison had told followers that doctors were checking her heart.

She explained that she had experienced a palpitation and hoped a panic attack was behind what had happened. Her later video confirmed the outcome of those checks.

Alison shared an update from hospital after rushing off set (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond thanks the This Morning team

Alison also used her update to thank the This Morning team and viewers who had sent messages of support.

She praised Dermot for looking after her after she left the studio and said the kindness she had received had warmed her heart.

However, Alison joked that she hadn’t expected the incident to make the news before revealing what she planned to do next.

“I’m going to take stock, get some rest and I’ll see you soon. Love ya!” she said.

Once the video ended, Cat blew a kiss towards the screen while Ben sent Alison his love.

He added that the messages from viewers had helped Alison feel supported while she recovered at home.

Ben also revealed that Alison was disappointed to have missed out on Saturday soup, prompting Cat to promise she would make sure her co-host got some during the week.

For now, Alison is continuing to rest at home and, according to Ben, is already feeling much better.

Read more: Alison Hammond, 51, shares baby bombshell with boyfriend 22 years her junior: ‘We love each other’

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