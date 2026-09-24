Alison Hammond, 51, shares baby bombshell with boyfriend 22 years her junior: ‘We love each other’

Alison Hammond has opened up about starting a family as she opened up about her three-year relationship with her Russian boyfriend David Puttnam.

The 51-year-old presenter told the Daily Mail that she no longer questions how her younger partner feels. David, 29, is 22 years younger, yet Alison described their relationship as secure and loving.

The comments mark an unusually personal update after three years together.

Alison has been with her boyfriend for three years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alison Hammond says her relationship feels secure

She said: “We get on really well. We love each other. I never have to worry and second-guess how he feels about me.”

She also said earlier romances had brought difficulties, which felt different from her life with David.

Alison joked about their affectionate holidays and the massages she receives from him. The presenter described David as having “healing hands”, reflecting his work as a massage therapist.

Alison discusses marriage and children

The interview did not avoid harder questions about their future.

On starting a family, Alison said: “Maybe David wants to have children in the future. I can’t give him that. I would never ever stop him doing that.”

Meanwhile, on the idea of getting married, she added: “But I feel marriage is archaic. I don’t want to belong to anyone. I don’t want to change my name. I might get engaged, but some man owning me? It’s not gonna happen!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.official)

How Alison met David

Alison first met David when she booked a massage with him. The connection developed quickly, and the pair began dating.

They have been together since 2023 and share a home just outside Birmingham. David works as a model and massage therapist.

Alison presents programmes for ITV and Channel 4. She recently returned to screens with The Great British Bake Off.

The couple’s age difference soon drew attention, something Alison has addressed before. In a Good Housekeeping interview, she accepted that the 22-year gap looked significant on paper.

However, she said people understood their relationship after seeing them together.

Alison Hammond’s earlier relationship

Before meeting David, Alison was engaged to Noureddine Boufaied. The former couple share an adult son, and their engagement ended in 2014.

Alison has spoken positively about their continued co-parenting relationship since the separation. Her adult son is also said to approve of Alison’s relationship with David.

Alison first became widely known as a Big Brother contestant before building her presenting career.

Her latest interview offers something rarer: a candid account of why this partnership feels different. Rather than confirming a wedding, she focused on trust, affection and honest discussions about the future.

The pair remain together, three years after their relationship began.

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