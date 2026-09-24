Earl Spencer’s wife breaks silence on Princess Diana book with very telling message after intense backlash

Earl Spencer’s wife Professor Cat Jarman has publicly backed her husband, as controversy continues around his new Princess Diana memoir.

Her message appeared on Instagram on the book’s publication day, praising his work, resilience and determination.

Cat married Charles Spencer earlier this year, and her message placed her beside him during a turbulent launch.

Earl Spencer’s book has faced a lot of backlash (Credit: YouTube)

Earl Spencer’s wife Cat Jarman praises dedication

Cat described the sustained effort behind Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, rather than confronting its critics.

She said Charles had repeatedly risen at 4am to write throughout the past year. Those writing sessions uncovered memories she characterised as both glorious and deeply painful.

She opened her Instagram post with: “Happy publication day, @charles.earl.spencer! I am incredibly proud of you.”

Her second note was equally personal: “I feel very lucky to be by your side.”

Cat, the wife of Earl Spencer, also said she was pleased readers could finally judge the finished work for themselves. She framed the memoir as a chance to glimpse the sister who inspired Charles to write it.

She penned: “I’ve been endlessly impressed by your resilience and determination this past year, from the moment you decided to go ahead with this project: all those mornings you got up at 4am to write; some days the memories you unearthed were glorious, others they were utterly heartbreaking.

“I’m so pleased people can finally read Swan Song for themselves and get a glimpse into the sister you wrote this book for. I feel very lucky to be by your side.”

Cat has posted a very supportive message (Credit: YouTube)

Why Earl Spencer’s Diana memoir has caused backlash

The memoir contains Earl Spencer’s contested claims about the King’s conduct following Diana’s death.

One allegation concerns an argument over whether Princes William and Harry should walk behind their mother’s coffin. Earl Spencer claims the then Prince of Wales suggested Diana would soon be forgotten during that dispute.

He also alleges the King sounded unusually elated during a call after her death. Those claims remain disputed.

Buckingham Palace challenged one of Earl Spencer’s claims, saying grief can affect reason, judgement and memory. The palace said such pain can shape recollections, even many years after a loss.

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, Charles denied that his memoir was an attack on the King. He said Diana remained the subject, while wider events provided necessary context for her story.

Piers Morgan row adds to Earl Spencer backlash

The book has also faced criticism from Piers Morgan over an incorrect assertion involving 1993 newspaper photographs.

Earl Spencer apologised after associating Morgan with their publication in the Daily Mirror.

Morgan worked at The Sun then, and did not join the Mirror as editor until 1995. He has called for remaining copies to be pulped and contacted his lawyers about having the work withdrawn.

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