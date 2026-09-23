Tom Cruise has been praised for a sweet gesture towards Princess Kate Middleton at the premiere for his movie Digger.

The Princess of Wales also reportedly shared a warm seven-word remark with Tom Cruise at the London premiere.

According to the Express, lipreading expert Nicola Hickling claimed Catherine said: “I’m looking forward to watching your character.”

Hickling said Tom answered: “Oh I think you’ll like it.”

The premiere also brought Tom Cruise and Prince William together again, with Catherine joining their red carpet reunion. The couple previously joined Tom at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in Leicester Square during 2022.

Tom Cruise spoke to the Prince and Princess of Wales (Credit: Photo by NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise share a red carpet moment

Tom was seen holding Catherine’s hand while helping her down the steps towards the screening. The trio smiled and chatted as photographers captured their arrival.

Royal fans loved the moment. Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English shared the moment on X, writing: “Tom Cruise being quite the gentleman as he escorts the Princess of Wales into the cinema for the royal premiere.”

One fan gushed: “Tom Cruise proving why he is irresistible. I love how once again, Tom Cruise is being such a gentleman catering to Catherine. I love that they also greeted each other with a kiss on the cheek earlier.”

Another wrote alongside a clip of the moment: “A proper gentleman, and Catherine looks absolutely breathtaking in purple. Hollywood royalty meeting the real thing.”

Prince William also received a compliment from the Hollywood star. Tom reportedly said “great jacket” after seeing William’s double-breasted velvet tuxedo and bow tie.

Kate wore a floor-length purple Jenny Packham gown for the evening. She paired it with jewellery carrying links to two generations of royal history.

The princess wore pearl drop earrings previously belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales. She also chose the Queen Mother’s amethyst sautoir necklace.

The necklace was given to Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon by Queen Alexandra as a 1923 wedding present. It was last publicly worn by Queen Camilla at the Skyfall premiere in 2012.

Other guests included Sir David Beckham with sons Romeo and Cruz. Cast members Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons and Emma D’Arcy also met the royal couple.

Tom Cruise transforms for Digger

Digger is a satirical black comedy directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The story follows a powerful oil tycoon after his company triggers a global environmental disaster.

He then tries to convince the world that he can save humanity. Tom used a bodysuit and extensive prosthetic makeup to portray Digger Rockwell.

The film reaches UK cinemas on October 2 2026.

Tom was praised for being a gentleman towards Kate (Credit: Photo by NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate’s premiere appearance supports industry workers

The world premiere doubled as the 73rd Royal Film Performance, supporting The Film and TV Charity. Warner Bros Pictures and the charity hosted the event at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

Money raised will support people working across film, television and cinema. The charity offers a round-the-clock helpline, free counselling, grants and mental health programmes.

William and Catherine met representatives and people who have used its services. One beneficiary, Chloe Malone, told William about hidden homelessness among creatives and women.

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With the charity’s support, she plans to study production at the National Film and Television School.

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