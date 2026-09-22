Prince Harry turned his children Archie and Lilibet’s “Monday blues” into a lesson about families caring for seriously ill children.

The Duke of Sussex shared the family moment during his annual WellChild Awards appearance in London on Monday. Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, he described a difficult breakfast before the children headed to school. Harry’s WellChild Awards appearances have long focused on seriously ill youngsters and those supporting them.

“At breakfast this morning, they had a bit of Monday blues,” Harry said. “There’s always something like Sunday night blues or boarding school… when you’ve been away, or before you go to school.”

He decided to explain where he was going that evening and why the ceremony mattered.

The change in tone was immediate.

“They were genuinely fascinated and asking all sorts of questions,” he added. “So, like with all of my work and their mum’s work as well, whatever we can do to try to instil some of that awareness, I think is absolutely crucial.”

Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards on Monday (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Prince Harry explains his WellChild work to Archie and Lilibet

Harry said he wants Archie and Lilibet to develop awareness of other families’ experiences.

The awards celebrate seriously ill children and the people who care for them. Harry has attended 15 ceremonies since becoming WellChild’s patron in 2007.

His role now feels different because fatherhood has sharpened his response to the families he meets.

“Once you become a parent, it does change everything,” he told HELLO!.

Harry stressed that the meetings mattered before he had children. However, he explained that becoming a parent brought an added perspective.

Harry makes emotional speech at WellChild Awards

Meanwhile, speaking on stage at the WellChild Awards on Monday, Harry became emotional.

He told the audience: “To all the mums and dads, most of us will never truly know the emotional ups and downs of your day.”

Seemingly becoming choked up, Harry turned to the awards’ host Gaby Roslin and said: “It’s happening again.”

Gaby then walked towards Harry and put a comforting hand around his arm, saying: “I am always here.”

Harry joked to her: “That doesn’t help, that makes it worse,” laughing.

Meghan and Harry moved back to the UK in August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Archie and Lilibet adjust to their UK school routine

The breakfast chat comes as Archie and Lilibet adjust to school life in Britain. Harry, Meghan and their children arrived in England on August 26, ahead of the new autumn term.

However, the children changed schools only two days into the term. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said the decision followed talks with the family’s security team.

The discussions concerned the practicalities of their arrangements. The couple’s immediate focus has been helping Archie and Lilibet settle, according to a source close to the family.

Harry’s breakfast story offered one glimpse of that new weekday routine.

Prince Harry shares Archie and Lilibet’s British food update

School was not the only adjustment Harry discussed. He said beans on toast had not proved popular with the children.

Marmite on crumpets, however, has won their approval. Harry joked that the preference felt significant because Marmite had always been part of his own life.

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The light moment followed his more serious reflection on parenting and WellChild’s families. For Harry, the Monday mood created an opening to discuss compassion and the purpose of his evening.

It also underlined how fatherhood has changed the way he approaches his long-standing charity role.

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