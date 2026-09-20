Earl Spencer slams ‘unpleasant’ treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he admits he sees ‘echoes’ of Diana’s experiences

Earl Spencer has said Prince Harry and Meghan’s treatment by the media carries troubling echoes of the scrutiny faced by Princess Diana.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg at Althorp, Charles Spencer addressed whether his sister would identify with the Sussexes’ experience.

The treatment of the Sussexes has been slammed (Credit: CON CHRONIS/EPA/Shutterstock)

Earl Spencer on Harry and Meghan

He said the treatment of Diana, Harry or Meghan “can be really, really unpleasant”.

He stressed that he was not speaking for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, he described daily destructive coverage as “such a cancerous influence” in someone’s life.

This, he suggested, should prompt people to learn from Diana’s experience.

Earl Spencer remembered seeing Diana’s “tears of despair” as media criticism took its toll.

He said she was highly sensitive to criticism, which left her deeply distressed. For him, seeing echoes in Harry and Meghan’s current treatment was a “pity”.

Princess Diana faced enormous press interest until her death in Paris on 31 August 1997. At Diana’s funeral, Charles accused the media of persistently seeking to bring her down.

Earl Spencer has defended his nephew (Credit: BBC)

Earl Spencer says he supports Diana’s sons equally

The interview also tackled a media perception that Charles is simply on Harry’s side.

His position was clear: “I’m on my deceased sister’s sons’ side, both of them.” He added that he would be equally available if either wanted anything.

The Sussexes returned to the UK several weeks before the interview. They have long criticised their treatment by the press.

They have also criticised the Royal Family’s support before their decision to leave the UK.

Diana died in 1997 (Credit: Splash News)

Earl Spencer stands by disputed King Charles account

The BBC interview was Charles’s first since the Palace issued a forceful response to his claims about King Charles.

The Palace suggested long-standing grief could affect reason, judgement and memory. Earl Spencer questioned whether the King was furious or embarrassed by his account.

He maintained that the then-Prince Charles made the disputed remarks during one of only two calls between them.

He said he told relatives and friends at the time because the alleged words were so shocking.

When asked which Charles the public should believe, he said: “I’m telling the truth.”

His book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, is due for publication next week. It is expected to be highly critical of the Royal Family.

Read more: Earl Spencer lashes out at the Royal Family as he accuses them of allowing Prince Harry to ‘spin out of control’ following Diana’s death

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