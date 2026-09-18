Prince Harry faces question about uncle Earl Spencer’s book following King Charles bombshell

Prince Harry walked past a shouted question about his uncle Earl Spencer’s memoir during a London appearance.

Footage published by MailOnline showed the Duke of Sussex keeping his gaze forward on the red carpet.

The moment came during his first UK public appearance at the Invictus Spirit Awards in Greenwich.

A reporter asked how Harry felt about the book as he entered the Old Royal Naval College.

The report said he appeared to hear the question but offered no answer. He instead placed his arms around two veterans.

Harry ignored a question about Earl Spencer’s new book (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Prince Harry describes an eventful UK return amid Earl Spencer book

Harry later discussed his UK return during an interview at the awards. He said: “It’s been eventful, but we’re getting stuck into the work.”

He also said his family was happy and the children were in school. The duke described being back on British soil as wonderful.

He added that he was looking forward to Birmingham next year. The next Invictus Games will take place in the city in July 2027.

Wearing black tie and military medals, Harry posed for photographs and selfies before entering the venue.

He was also photographed with former England rugby union player James Haskell, an Invictus Games launch supporter.

The inaugural ceremony recognised courage and commitment across the Invictus community.

Five prizes were due to be presented, with 14 individuals and organisations nominated.

Harry also addressed veterans worldwide. He told them their service and what they gave in uniform mattered.

Earl Spencer has written a memoir about his late sister Diana (Credit: PA Wire/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Earl Spencer’s claims about King Charles

Earl Spencer’s new memoir has drawn attention because of his claims about King Charles and Princess Diana.

Diana’s brother alleges Charles sounded “giddily elated – like a lottery winner” shortly after her death. He also claims Charles said Diana would soon be forgotten. Friends of the king disputed that account.

They insisted Charles would never have spoken that way.

The memoir also revisits Diana’s unhappy marriage and Charles’ love for Camilla. The earl further claims Diana told him her husband was in love with his valet.

Sources close to Harry reportedly said he was aware of the memoir but had not read it.

Palace questions Earl Spencer’s account

Buckingham Palace also issued an unusual statement after the memoir’s first extract generated headlines regarding Earl Spencer’s claim about Charles’ comment after Diana’s death.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘well-meaning’ gesture after Princess Diana’s death that Earl Spencer declined

The statement read: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

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