Prince Harry has made his first public appearance since returning to Britain with Meghan Markle and their family.

The Duke of Sussex attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner and Awards in London on September 17.

The gala marked the start of Harry’s first public engagements after his UK return, following weeks away from view.

It came three weeks after the Sussex family moved back to England following six years in the US.

Harry smiled as he welcomed friends and supporters at the Old Royal Naval College. He told PEOPLE: “Good. It’s good to be back on British soil.”

Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince Harry makes appearance without Meghan Markle in UK

During the ceremony, Harry shifted the focus towards wounded, injured and sick service members.

His speech described victories that happen far away from podiums. In remarks reported by PEOPLE, he said: “Sometimes victory is getting out of bed or asking for help.”

He also cited finding work, reconnecting with family and discovering a renewed purpose after service.

Harry added: “Those victories don’t come with medals. But they deserve to be celebrated.”

The new awards recognise organisations that strengthen the international Invictus community around the sporting competition.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 after drawing inspiration from the Warrior Games in the United States.

He had served in the British Army from 2005 until 2015. The international event uses Paralympic-style sport to support wounded, injured and sick service members.

The next Invictus Games are scheduled for Birmingham in 2027.

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Prince Harry wears military and royal medals

Harry’s appearance also carried reminders of his military background.

He arrived in a black suit, white shirt and bow tie, adding military and royal decorations.

Meghan Markle absent as family settles into UK life

Meghan Markle did not join her husband at the London event.

Insiders told PEOPLE the duchess was concentrating on settling their children after the family’s move.

The family arrived in England on August 26 after six years based in the United States. Harry and Meghan have kept a low profile since landing.

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Their children began attending school in Britain this month, it is understood.

However, the return does not restore their former positions within the working royal family.

King Charles issued guidance on September 7 clarifying their position as non-working royals. The letter said the couple could continue pursuing commercial and charitable interests independently.

Meghan didn’t join Prince Harry for the outing. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince Harry’s next charity engagements

Harry now has more public charity work ahead.

He is due to travel to Birmingham, where he will play pickleball with veterans and meet 200 students.

Next week, Harry is expected to attend the WellChild Awards as the charity’s longstanding patron. He has attended the event 15 times since becoming patron in 2007.

He is then scheduled to appear at the Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York on September 22 and 23.

That will be his second appearance there, following his involvement in 2024.





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