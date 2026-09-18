2026 Strictly Come Dancing contestant Will Best has announced that he and fiancée Tobi Rose are expecting a baby. It will be Will’s first child.

The joyful reveal arrived days before Saturday’s BBC launch show for Strictly. The Big Brother host, 41, is joining the 2026 cast this year.

On Thursday, Will shared a collection of pictures on Instagram under the title “Summer Dump”. One selfie showed Tobi while Will placed a hand on her growing bump.

He kept the announcement playful, writing: “Baby, Will?!”

Another picture offered a closer look at Tobi’s bump. Will included a pink heart emoji matching her jacket.

The post ended with tiny baby shoes resembling teddy bears. Together, the pictures turned a summer update into a very personal announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Best (@iamwillbest)

Will Best’s famous friends celebrate baby news

The comments soon filled with celebratory messages from Will’s famous friends. Fleur East wrote: “Ahhhhh! So exciting!! Can’t wait for you to join the parent club. Congratulations to you and Tobi. You will be amazing parents.”

Oti Mabuse shared: “Heyyyyyy congratulations, so happy for you.”

Fellow Big Brother host AJ Odudu added: “I’ll never forget the day I cried tears of joy in the street when you told me. BABY ON BOARD.”

“Congrats again,” new Strictly host Johannes Radebe wrote.

Will is a contestant on Strictly this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Will Best and Tobi Rose prepare for parenthood

Will and Tobi have been together for more than a decade. Their engagement came during a trip to Tuscany in 2024.

Will is now preparing to become a father for the first time. A source explained the couple’s reaction to The Sun.

“Will and Tobi are overjoyed and he can’t wait to become a dad,” the source said.

According to the source, Tobi is due before Christmas. That timing could bring an especially busy period for the presenter.

The source said Will already faced a packed winter across Strictly and Big Brother. They claimed the pregnancy could make that schedule more complicated.

Will might need to leave rehearsals quickly to be with Tobi, the source suggested. However, no such clash has been confirmed.

Will set to discuss news on Strictly

Will is expected to take to the dancefloor within days. His family announcement adds another emotional milestone before his Strictly journey begins.

A source also claimed Will would discuss the happy news during Saturday’s Strictly programme.

Viewers could therefore hear more about his excitement during the launch show.

Read more: Mum-of-four Abbey Clancy, 40, shares baby bombshell with Peter Crouch, 45, as she fears she’s ‘too old’ for another child

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