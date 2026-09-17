Jake Quickenden reveals new house following marriage split as he admits ‘I’m not good on my own’

Jake Quickenden is preparing to move into a home of his own following his split from his wife Sophie Church.

The 38-year-old offered an early glimpse of the property to followers through an Instagram reel. The move follows his split from wife Sophie Church. The couple married in 2022.

Jake walked through the new place while considering how family life could work there. The visit felt “all very exciting and daunting at the same time,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Quickenden (@jakequickenden)

Jake Quickenden’s fears about his new home

Captioning the post, Jake wrote: “So went to have a look at my new place today, all very exciting and daunting at the same time.

“Scared the boys won’t see it as their home, part of me feels like I’m taking two steps back to take 4 forward, but also super lucky to be able to get my own place.

Jake admitted: “I’m not good on my own, never have been, but maybe that’s part of the journey to get comfortable alone for a while!”

“It’s a strange feeling of excitement and anxiety, looking forward to making it my own but terrified to not be with the boys every day,” he then continued.

“I guess in a way the lads are used to me being away with work, and then when I’m not, now they just come to my place and have me happy and in my own space.”

Sophie and Jake split earlier this year (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Jake Quickenden plans to make the property feel familiar

Jake then continued, saying: “I’ll keep posting how I feel, lucky to have a great co-parenting relationship, and that will always be our priority. The boys are both our worlds, and it’s about making it simple and easy for those guys!! I’ll post again with a little update on moving day, when I get furniture.”

In the video, Jake said: “It does feel like a new start, but you’re taking like two steps back to go forward.

“I never thought I’d have to be moving again. You thought your whole life was planned out, and then it turns out it’s not. But it’s fine. We’re gonna make a nice life here, aren’t we?”

Jake’s followers took to the comment section to show their support.

“It’s lovely Jake, so proud of you,” Alison Hammond wrote. “You’ve got this cockle shell,” Donna Preston said.

“Sending you and the boys all the love in the world, brother,” Danny Miller added.

In the comments, Jake wrote: “Guys, thank you on all lovely messages [sic]…. I am scared but also excited to make it a home for my boys x.”

Jake and Sophie share kids together (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA)

Jake Quickenden and Sophie Church focus on co-parenting

Jake and Sophie went public with their split back in May.

At the time, a source claimed the couple reached the decision after long, honest conversations. They were said to remain amicable, with considerable love and respect between them.

Their children were described as the central priority.

Read more: Jake Quickenden reveals he’s ‘faked a smile almost every day’ as he opens up about ‘the most testing’ year of his life following split from wife

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