Oti Mabuse has revealed that her two-year-old daughter bites her, sharing the candid reality of life as a parent.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional made the admission in a reflective Instagram post. She also revisited several firm parenting ideas she held before having children.

The admission comes as Oti prepares to welcome her second child with her dancer husband, Marius Lepure. She revealed the pregnancy earlier this year, after welcoming their daughter in 2023. Oti has not publicly revealed the toddler’s name.

Oti Mabuse rejects the ‘perfect mum’ myth after welcoming daughter

The 36-year-old explained that motherhood had changed many of her expectations about parenting.

Her Instagram slides listed things she once said before becoming a parent. One tackled her belief that having children would not become a defining part of her identity.

Oti wrote: “Being a mother has been the biggest privilege of my entire life.”

She added: “Patience, forgiveness, tolerance, softness, contentment and a deep love for a person even if they bite you wouldn’t change this new me for the world.”

The dancer then challenged her old image of a flawless parent and perfectly run home. Before motherhood, she imagined endless patience, tidy rooms and vegetables eaten without negotiation. Reality has proved far less polished.

Oti added: “Motherhood has taught me that perfect doesn’t exist.” She admitted that some days feel controlled and productive, while others centre on simply getting through. Cuddles and snacks can become the plan when routines fall apart.

Oti is expecting her second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pregnant Oti Mabuse embraces a changing family

Oti is expecting her second baby with Marius, who is also a professional dancer. The pair already share their daughter, who is now two. Her growing family gave the post an extra layer, as another new parenting chapter approaches. Yet Oti concentrated on the lessons learned from raising her first child.

Her message focused less on strict rules and more on the emotional changes brought by parenthood. “Some days I’m calm, organised and feeling like Superwoman,” she wrote.

On harder days, however, her family gets by with affection, snacks and a prayer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Oti’s life after Strictly

Oti left Strictly Come Dancing in February 2022, following seven years as a professional dancer on the competition. Her time on the dancefloor included two consecutive victories. She won in 2019 with actor Kelvin Fletcher, then triumphed with comedian Bill Bailey the following year.

Now, her latest update places family life firmly at the centre. She presented motherhood as imperfect and demanding, while describing it as her greatest privilege.

Read more: ‘Shut up!’ Oti Mabuse’s major clap back after being accused of having “no modesty”

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